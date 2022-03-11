Lawmakers unveil Florida State Guard guidelines

Lawmakers unveiled new language Thursday on the Florida State Guard, providing for the first time a road map on the reestablishment of Florida’s WW2-era volunteer force.

With an operating budget of $10 million, the Florida State Guard is permitted to enlist 400 troops and six full-time civilian employees.

Florida residents interested in enlisting into the force must satisfy several criteria, including a medical exam with standards similar to the Florida National Guard.

They must also undergo a background check, possess no felony convictions and if they served previously in the military, must have separated under honorable conditions.

Members of the Florida State Guard will be exempt from the federal draft, per the budget language. They’re also not subject to the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a decision proclaimed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The language further tasks a sitting Governor with appointing a Florida State Guard leader, designated as the Adjutant General.

They will oversee the force and will establish various training and fitness requirements — both of which must be “at least equivalent to National Guard standards.”

Like active duty service members, Guardsmen attend a roughly 10-week basic training course and job school.

It is unclear how the Florida State Guard training would satisfy the requirement under the current operating budget for 400 troops.

When asked, House Budget Chief Jay Trumbull said the need for more funds in the future is a possibility.

Budget writers consulted Florida National Guard Adjutant General James Eifert when drafting the language, Trumbull added.

Just like any other agency: “They can come back and ask for more resources,” he continued.

Under the terms, a Governor may mobilize the Florida State Guard when a Florida National Guard is on federal orders during a state of emergency.

Such circumstances are more common than not, according to state data. The Florida National Guard has served more than 2.9 million federal workdays between 2016 and 2021, but only 834,000 on state missions.

DeSantis announced plans to resurrect the volunteer force in November. It would assist the National Guard with hurricanes, natural disasters and other state-specific emergencies.

But unlike the National Guard, the Florida State Guard would answer solely to the Governor. No federal deployments. No federal missions. No federal dollars.

DeSantis’ initial vision for the force included 200 volunteers at a price tag of $3.5 million. Once enacted, Florida will become the 23rd state with a state guard recognized by the federal government.

“We’ve got so many people that want to be in the mix to help other people,” DeSantis said at a campaign event in Tallahassee.

The Florida State Guard — established in 1941 — filled in for Florida National Guard troops as they deployed abroad during World War II.