March 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida’s early learning programs garner bipartisan support in budget

Peter SchorschMarch 14, 20224min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Here’s a look at Florida’s COVID-19 outbreak two years in

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.14.22

HeadlinesInfluence

Christina Pushaw, lawmakers part of forum with Jan. 6 participant Brandon Straka

Children friendship concept with happy girl kids in the park having fun sitting under tree shade playing together enjoying good memory and moment of student lifestyle with friends in school time day
The 2022 session was, indeed, a huge bipartisan victory for Florida’s future: its children.

They always say it’s “about the children,” and this year that proved to be entirely true.

Florida’s early learning programs, which establish the foundation for so much that follows, received a significant bump in the budget agreed to by the House and Senate. It has been a while since the Legislature fully recognized the multiple challenges associated with early learning — and then took decisive action to address them.

There should be little argument that kids exposed to early learning are more likely to succeed in school, and in life. The pandemic disrupted the reliable outlet that early learning programs created for working parents with young children. Now that many of those parents are returning to office settings, they’re finding that large numbers of educators have left the learning centers, creating critical staffing shortages.

Enter the Florida Legislature. Not known these days for bipartisanship, lawmakers nonetheless came together to support early childhood learning. Conservatives appreciate these programs as an important facet of parental choice, while moderates know they make it possible for low-income parents to work.

United in this common interest, lawmakers made strategic new investments that will help stabilize the early learning workforce, expand access to high-quality programs, and support parent choice at the foundation of Florida education system. Among this year’s accomplishments:

— The base student allocation for VPK was increased by $317 per child, bringing it to the highest level in the program’s history and giving centers the resources to hire quality staff to work with Florida’s next generation.

— On top of that, in keeping with Senate President Wilton Simpson’s push to get ahead of the minimum wage increase, $100 million of federal dollars is being directed to support per-child supplements for any VPK provider whose staff is all making at least $15 an hour.

— The budget includes $156 million more for the School Readiness program, which provides subsidized, educational child care for working parents.

— The budget reflects much of the intent of Rep. Erin Grall’s HB 1199, which had numerous co-sponsors from both parties and passed the House unanimously. The measure sought to better align funding with the high cost of child care by raising payment rates across the state, allow for higher teacher salaries and recruitment of additional high-quality providers to increase parent choice, and distribute funding more equitably across the state.

When early learning centers can’t hire educators and child care staff or offer competitive wages, it’s impossible for them to meet the needs of working parents. This year, the Legislature recognized this need and dealt with it.

The 2022 Session was, indeed, a huge bipartisan victory for Florida’s future: its children.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.14.22

nextHere's a look at Florida's COVID-19 outbreak two years in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories