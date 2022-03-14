Tim Tebow to speak at UF’s 2022 commencement

The University of Florida (UF) selected one of its all-time greats to speak at this year’s all-university commencement ceremony on Apr. 29.

Former starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, who went on after graduation to make his mark in philanthropy and motivational leadership while playing professional football and minor league baseball, will be the featured university-wide commencement speaker this spring in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Tebow, arguably the most dynamic of all the quarterbacks during UF’s glory days, is no stranger to that stadium, which hosted some of his career’s most visible triumphs.

UF President Kent Fuchs explained his reasoning for picking Tebow.

“Tim Tebow is known as much for his hard work, character and commitment to service as he is for his many achievements. And for those reasons, I know the class of 2022 will benefit greatly from his message and perspective. Whether it be in athletics, philanthropy or in his broader life, Tim sets an example for all of us on what it means to be a leader,” Fuchs said.

Tebow has led in a number of ways, from the real work put in by the eponymous, faith-based Tim Tebow Foundation to his literary career, which has seen four best-selling books thus far.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. UF Board of Trustees member Bill Heavener will introduce Tebow. A total of 6,500 graduates and 45,000 guests are expected to be on hand.

Because of COVID concerns, this is the first time the ceremony will be held in person since 2019. Graduates won’t walk or be recognized by name at the massive event — but “it will be their first opportunity to call themselves University of Florida graduates together,” said Stephanie McBride, UF’s director of commencements.

Tebow’s remarks represent a highlight of a weekend that includes specialized commencement ceremonies in addition to the larger one. The doctoral commencement ceremony is slated for Thursday morning, and ceremonies for specific colleges run from Apr. 28 to May 1.

For more information, consult the university website.