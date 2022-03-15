March 15, 2022
Chris Chambers becomes fourth Republican to challenge Kathy Castor for CD 14 seat
Chris Chambers

Kelly Hayes March 15, 2022

Chris Chambers
'I cannot sit back and watch the lack of leadership in Washington D.C. harm our way of life.'

Coast Guard veteran Chris Chambers has become the fourth Republican to jump into the race for Florida’s 14th Congressional District to potentially challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

Chambers, who works on the Tampa Electric Security and Emergency Management Team, said in a statement that he is running to combat “uncontrolled inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and a complete lack of affordable housing.”

“Like many of you, I don’t come from a political family or hold a political pedigree, but I’ve served this country my entire adult life. For nearly two decades, I’ve helped protect our community and great nation. I cannot sit back and watch the lack of leadership in Washington D.C. harm our way of life,” Chambers said in a statement.

Chambers will run in the redrawn congressional district, which would encompass parts of Tampa, Greater Brandon and Riverview under a map approved by the Legislature. Those boundaries, however, are still up in the air as Gov. Ron DeSantis made clear he intends to veto the map.

“Our active duty, veterans and families have been left defenseless against the insidious ineptitude of Congress and a failed administration. Meanwhile, we’re dealing with uncontrolled inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and a complete lack of affordable housing that affects everyone. I am sick and tired of watching hardworking families struggle as they attempt to make ends meet. I will fight for our families and for our community. It is time that our community had a servant leader to represent them. We deserve better,” Chambers continued.

Chambers is a member of the Area Maritime Security Committee and chairs the Tampa Bay Chamber Military Advisory Committee. He also serves as president of the Port of Tampa Propeller Club and sits on the Board of Directors of RISE Tampa.

Chambers has nearly two decades of experience in security, law enforcement and crisis management. He and his wife, Yanira, have one daughter.

The newly announced candidate faces fellow Republicans Jay CollinsJames Judge and Angel Urbina in the CD 14 race.

The winner of the Republican Primary will likely face an uphill battle against the Democratic incumbent, should she win the Primary as expected. Castor has held the seat with relative ease since her initial election in 2006.

In 2020, Castor bested Republican challenger Christine Quinn 60% to 40%. Quinn had previously lost to Castor in 2016 62% to 38%. In 2018, Castor ran unopposed.

Besides her strong ties to the seat, the district also leans blue. But with redistricting on the horizon, current partisan leanings may change.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

