David Bellamy crosses $175K raised while Jeremy Matlow surpasses 1K total donations

Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy outraised incumbent Jeremy Matlow in February in the most expensive local race so far in Leon County.

Bellamy’s camp raised $46,235 across 185 donations, while Matlow brought in $8,019 with 168 donations. More than 350 donations rolled into the two candidates’ campaign coffers during the month.

So far, Bellamy has outraised Matlow in every month except for the first month he was registered. His total raised now sits at $175,795, compared to Matlow’s $74,400. The two totals rank second and third in amounts raised for candidates in local Leon County or Tallahassee races, behind Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey’s $190,000 total.

This is the first month Bellamy’s donor count was higher than Matlow’s. So far, Matlow has received 1,125 total donations, while Bellamy’s sits at 504. Bellamy’s average donation was $348.79, while Matlow’s average is $66.13.

The difference in averages is contributed to by the large difference in maxed-out donations between the two candidates. The surgeon — and son of former city commissioner Carol Bellamy — has received 111 $1,000 donations from Tallahassee residents and companies, while Matlow has received seven.

In February, Bellamy received 19 $1,000 donations, including several donations from local construction and real estate companies, like Culpepper Construction, The M5 Group Inc., Pitman’s Custom Construction, Boulos LLC and more.

In February, 33 of his 185 donations came from local companies. None of Matlow’s February donations came from businesses. In total, 78 of Bellamy’s donations and $42,715 of his total has come from businesses, while Matlow has received three donations and $700 from businesses.

In a statement to Florida Politics, Bellamy said he is proud of the contributions he has received and took shots at Matlow.

“I’m very proud that almost all of my donations are first time contributions from people in Tallahassee or Leon County. Almost none are from out of the state, and very few are repeat donations,” Bellamy said. “I think shows that we appeal to a large group in Tallahassee who understands that being on the ineffectual end of two to three Commission votes makes for great social media posts, but it doesn’t help, you know, a child in our Providence neighborhood afford clean clothes you’ll be proud to wear to school.”

On March 10, the day February fundraising totals were made public, Matlow took to Twitter to voice his concerns about money in local politics.

2022 comes down to big money versus people. It’s that simple. — Jeremy Matlow (@JeremyMatlowTLH) March 10, 2022

Matlow told Florida Politics he is concerned about the involvement of special interests in campaign financing.

“This election cycle is looking like it will see unprecedented levels of campaign contributions by special interests,” he said. “Imagine the good you could do in our community with a million dollars instead of trying to tip the scales of local elections.”

Both candidates have also made substantial contributions to their own campaigns. Bellamy donated $1,000 to himself, while taking out a $10,000 loan. Matlow gave himself $2,500 and also took out a $10,000 loan.

Matlow outpaced his opponent in February spending, using $5,000 on campaign signs, stickers, Facebook ads and other expenses. Bellamy spent $2,712.41.