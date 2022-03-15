Hillary Cassel leads a field of four Democrats in fundraising for Broward County’s HD 101

Hillary Cassel didn’t blow away the competition in her February fundraising, but she remains the clear front-runner in the money race with three other Democrats competing for an open seat representing Broward County’s House District 101.

In February, Cassel collected $9,935 between her personal campaign and her political committee, Friends of Hillary Cassel. It wasn’t a bang-up month for the Fort Lauderdale attorney, who raised six figures in a previous month during this election cycle.

Two of her rivals also raised a few thousand dollars in February. Middling month aside, Cassel is still comfortably ahead of her competitors with $329,258 cash on hand, counting the $50,000 she loaned her campaign.

That’s a few hundred thousand more than her closest competitors have to spend.

Campaign reports show that the biggest share of Cassel’s support comes from the legal community. She received $3,500 from Florida Advocates, a Hollywood law firm. A St. Petersburg law firm, Haahr Law Group, gave her $2,500. She also received $1,000 from both Larry Moskowitz, a Fort Lauderdale attorney, and Marc Jandy, an Orlando attorney. Coral Springs City Commissioner Joy Carter also made an appearance on Cassel’s donor list, giving $75.

Cassel spent $6,539 in February. And her biggest checks went to Johnson Strategies in Wilton Manors, which was paid $3,900 for consulting. She also sent $2,000 to Spotlight Strategies in Orlando for finance consulting.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 in the overall money race, Clay Miller of Hollywood, listed $2,245 in February contributions. The legislative director for Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr reported a total of $74,200 in his campaign account.

LBGTQ activist Todd Delmay of Hollywood added $3,614 in February, topping Miller. His documents show $59,348 in his campaign account. The fourth Democrat in the race, Barry Faske, did not raise or spend any money in February and reported $4,705 on hand. Redistricting puts him right on the border between HD 101 and House District 105.

The decennial redistricting process rejiggered the races that these competitors were facing. Delmay and Miller were originally in House District 100 that had included parts of Miami-Dade County, while Cassell and Faske were in House District 99.

The new HD 101 includes parts of Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Davie and Hollywood.

The campaigns faced a March 10 deadline to report all financial activity in February.