Florida Supreme Court approves legislative maps for 2022 election

The Florida Supreme Court has cleared a new state House and Senate map for the 2022 elections.

The automatic review of cartography crafted and approved by the Florida Legislature closes a once-a-decade redistricting process, at least for state legislative lines.

The court gave its stamp of approval to a new Senate map (S 8058) with 40 districts and a House map (H 2013) with 120 seats.

A partisan performance analysis by MCI Maps shows the Senate map includes 23 districts where a plurality or majority voted for Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and 17 where voters picked Democrat Joe Biden. The state went to Trump by three percentage points. Currently, the Senate has 24 Republican members and 15 Democrats, with one vacancy in a Democrat-leaning seat.

Every seat in the Senate goes up for election following redistricting, and a lottery system sets the numbering for districts, which determines which races will be for two-year or four-year terms.

The maps landed eight incumbent Senators seeking re-election who live in districts with Senate colleagues, or in one case, a future colleague. But most of the potential Senator-versus-Senator matchups have already resolved themselves ahead of the election process.

Sen. Dennis Baxley, an Ocala Republican, will move out of the new Senate District 9 to run in the new Senate District 13, avoiding a Republican Primary against Sen. Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican. Similarly, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book will shift to the new Senate District 35 rather than run against Rosalind Osgood, the Democrat likely to fill the Senate’s only vacancy before the end of Session, in new Senate District 32. Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat, has filed to run in the new Senate District 30 rather than face ally Sen. Lori Berman, a Delray Beach Democrat, in the new Senate District 26.

But there remains uncertainty about Sen. Gary Farmer, a Lighthouse Point Democrat, who now lives in Senate District 37 along with Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Sunny Isles Beach Democrat. Pizzo has said he will run for that seat, but Farmer held off for the court ruling. He’s rumored to be mulling a run in SD 37 against Pizzo or in SD 30 against Polsky. But since news broke of U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch‘s retirement from Congress, Farmer has also been floated as a contender for that open seat.

As for the House map, an MCI Maps analysis shows the new lines form 71 districts where Trump won and 49 that went for Biden. The House today includes 78 Republicans and 41 Democrats, with one vacancy in a Democratic seat.

The map showed a full 19 House incumbents seeking another term who share a district with a colleague in the chamber. But again, many of those potential member-on-member races won’t happen as Representatives find new homes, usually representing large portions of their current constituency.

After the House and Senate passed maps for their respective chambers, Attorney General Ashley Moody on Feb. 9 petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to review the cartography. That started a 30-day period for justices to review the maps and either approve them or send them back to the Legislature.

For the first time since that automatic review went into effect in 1968, no petitions were challenged against the maps. That prompted justices to cancel oral arguments and base decisions on filings from the House and Senate.

But while this means these maps will be in place for the 2022 election, it doesn’t mean the proposals won’t land back in court before the end of the decade. Latino Justice and the League of Women Voters of Florida both said in committee hearings they believe the maps are unconstitutional.

The primary argument the groups waged was the fact both the Senate and House maps result in the same number of minority access seats that exist today. The House map has 30 districts designed to preserve a minority community’s ability to elect a candidate of its choice. The Senate map has eight such districts.

Notably, while the House map produced by the Legislature in 2012 stood for a decade, the Senate map produced that year was tossed out in 2015 and replaced by Circuit Court Judge George Reynolds.

While approval of these maps ends the legislative redistricting process this year, the Legislature has yet to approve lines for Florida’s now-28 congressional districts. The Senate approved a map in January. But the House largely paused its process after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office submitted proposals. However, the House kicked the process back into gear and plans to debate a controversial two-map plan on the floor this week.