March 16, 2022
Gov. DeSantis declares March as ‘National Athletic Training Month’
Stock image via Adobe.

Man wrapping bandage around knee.
This year’s slogan for National Athletic Training Month is 'Providing Health Care Everywhere.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring March as “National Athletic Training Month.”

The proclamation praises trainers for the role they play in developing student-athletes, promoting healthy lifestyles and preventing injuries.

According to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, National Athletic Training Month is held every March and aims to spread awareness about the work athletic trainers do.

This year’s slogan for National Athletic Training Month is “Providing Health Care Everywhere.”  DeSantis’ proclamation embraces the theme, highlighting trainers’ knowledge of emergency care if an injury does occur.

“Athletic trainers are skilled in the evaluation and diagnosis of injuries and illnesses by implementing systematic evidence-based examinations and assessments to formulate a clinical diagnosis and determine a plan of care,” the proclamation reads.

It adds that those in the profession “are educated and trained in the use of therapeutic interventions that facilitate the rehabilitation of injuries that occur during athletic competition and physical activity, with the goal of achieving optimal performance level.”

The Florida Athletic Trainers’ Association represents the profession in the state capital and describes trainers as “highly qualified, multi-skilled health care professionals” who work with “athletes of all ages, military service members, and industrial workers, to name a few.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

