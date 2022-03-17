March 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

First month of fundraising for Emily Slosberg-King’s open seat draws more than $100K

Anne GeggisMarch 17, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.17.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesTampa Bay

John Dingfelder to be replaced on Tampa City Council by April 7, public applications to open Monday

2022Tallahassee

Jack Porter makes employment reporting error in donations to Jeremy Matlow

seidman Thomson
Andy Thomson raised $70K in the HD 91 race, while Peggy Gossett-Seidman staked her campaign $30K.

A Boca Raton Council member raised more than $70,000 in 20 days in his bid for Rep. Emily-Slosberg-King’s open seat, as he takes on a Highland Beach Town Commissioner who has staked herself $30,000.

Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman in February raised $6,300 in addition to the $30,000 loan she made her campaign. The Republican will be competing against Democrat Andy Thomson of Boca Raton, an attorney who has won Slosberg-King’s endorsement for the House District 91 seat.

Slosberg, a three-term Democratic lawmaker, announced her departure from the House before hitting term limits. Slosberg-King is having her first child.

Election finance records show Thomson attracted 90 different donors across many different interests, including property development interests as well as people who have voiced opposition to some of Boca Raton’s proposed development.

Bonnie Miskel, a land use attorney, is among the donors, as well as Katie Barr-MacDougall, who has been active with the land preservation nonprofit, Boca Save Our Beaches. Professors, investors, landscaping companies and architects round out Thomson’s list of donors.

Gossett-Seidman, meanwhile, collected $1,000 checks from an investment manager, an attorney and real estate executives.

Thomson first won his seat on the Boca Raton City Council in a 2018 Special Election. He won re-election unopposed in 2020. He also has experience as a business lawyer.

Gossett-Seidman was also elected to the Highland Town Commission in 2018. She has worked as a writer, becoming the Palm Beach Post’s first woman sports writer, and later working for Burt Reynolds’ Jupiter theater and his television show, the Women’s Tennis Pro Tour and the Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic.

The decennial redistricting shifted the House District’s boundary lines, making it slightly more conservative than it had been, according to MCI Maps. In the 2020 presidential contest, 52% of voters in the new HD 91 went for Democrat Joe Biden, while 47% favored Republican Donald Trump. That compares to the 59% support Biden earned in the district that Slosberg-King has represented.

The slightly reshuffled district encompasses Boca Raton, parts of Highland Beach and part of West Boca.

The campaigns faced a March 10 deadline to report all finance activity through the end of February.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJack Porter makes employment reporting error in donations to Jeremy Matlow

nextJohn Dingfelder to be replaced on Tampa City Council by April 7, public applications to open Monday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories