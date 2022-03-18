Micky Steinberg exceeds $500K raised for Miami-Dade Commission campaign

Former Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg continued stacking cash last month, with nearly $22,000 raised as the lone candidate running to succeed longtime Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman.

As of Feb. 28, Steinberg had raised more than $500,000. Of that, she still held about $431,000 between her campaign account and political committee, Miami-Dade Forward.

Her gains last month included 15 individual contributions ranging from $25 to $1,000. Among her top donors: lawyers and business partners Alex Heckler and Michael Llorente, who frequently advocate for clients at County Hall; and millionaire serial entrepreneur and investor Linden Nelson and his wife, Michelle.

Steinberg received $10,000 from companies linked to real estate investor Sergio Rok. She also accepted $2,500 from Coral Gables-based law firm Weiss Serota Helfman & Beirman and $250 from Aventura-based DGIM Law.

Ruth’s List Florida, which backs Democratic women candidate who support abortion rights, donated $1,000.

Steinberg spent about $5,400 in February, nearly all of it on consulting.

She paid veteran Democratic consultant Christian Ulvert’s Miami firm, Edge Communications, $3,500. Another $1,500 went to Plantation-based MDW Communications, whose logo appears on her campaign website.

In November, Steinberg left office due to term limits. She won her Miami Beach Commission seat in 2013.

District 4 covers 13 coastal cities in Miami-Dade County, including Miami Beach, Golden Beach, Aventura, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, Indian Creek, Miami Shores and North Bay Village.

Heyman, a Democratic former state Representative, has held the District 4 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission since 2002. Term limits voters overwhelmingly approved in 2012 dictate that she and fellow longtime Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Jean Monestime, Rebeca Sosa and Javier Souto must leave office this year.

In 2024, the same rule will apply for Commissioner Joe Martinez, whose political committee kicked $6,000 Steinberg’s way in November.

Martinez has been rumored to be weighing a run for the job of Miami-Dade Sheriff that same year, a bid Steinberg’s support from the dais would aid. But he has yet to officially say he’ll run and in December told Florida Politics he was unsure he’d want to when the time came.

The General Election takes place Nov. 8, 2022.