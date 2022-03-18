Sara Baxter loans campaign $15K, Michelle Oyola McGovern raises $14K in Palm Beach Commission race

The distant No. 3 in fundraising in a four-way race to represent District 6 on the Palm Beach County Commission topped the field in money added last month.

But real estate agent and Republican Sara Baxter’s haul was almost entirely due to a $15,000 loan to her campaign. After refunding two $1,000 checks and bringing in small amounts from other donors, Baxter ended the month raising around $14,300.

Still, Baxter has just $18,369 on hand, well behind Rep. Matt Willhite and Michelle Oyola McGovern. Both of those Democratic candidates have hundreds of thousands in cash on hand as they seek to fill the seat held by Commissioner Melissa McKinlay. McKinlay is vacating her seat because of term limits.

Willhite and McGovern have been running neck and neck in the money race to represent District 6. The district accounts for the largest swath of land among the county districts, encompassing the western agricultural part of the county. The district covers Belle Glade, Loxahatchee Groves, Pahokee, Royal Palm Beach, South Bay, Westlake and Wellington.

Right now, McGovern has a bigger campaign coffer.

Rules prohibited Willhite from raising money while the Legislative Session was in progress. And McGovern, an administrator for a health care company, did not raise any money for her personal account last month, records show. But her political committee, Team McGovern, shows $14,000 raised in February.

She shares the account with her husband, John McGovern, who is running for the Wellington Village Council. That means the committee funds could be used for his campaign as well.

Team McGovern received a total of $14,000 from the insurance industry, with the biggest donation, a $6,000 check, coming from Onetech Benefits LLC, a Palm Beach Gardens insurance agency. The political committee also collected $4,000 from both Beecher Carlson Holdings, an Atlanta insurance agency, and Public Risk Insurance Advisors, another insurance agency in Daytona Beach.

Neither of McGovern’s accounts showed any spending in February, leaving her with a total of $252,725 cash on hand for her campaign.

Willhite, who has a total of $222,072 available between his personal campaign and his political committee, Floridians for Public Safety, spent $6,000 in February.

Willhite spent $2,500 for putting MDW Communications in Plantation on retainer, another $2,500 to that company for consulting and $1,000 to Silver Productions in Tallahassee for video production.

Baxter spent $993 in February and refunded a $2,000 donation from the Deborah Adeimy for Congress campaign. Adeimy is a Republican, running for the right to face Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel in the General Election for Florida’s 21st Congressional District this fall.

A third Democrat in the race, Sylvia Sharps, raised $675 in February and spent $235. She has a total of $7,887 on hand.

The campaigns were facing a deadline March 10 for reporting all February financial activity.