March 19, 2022
Lawmakers swap Mayo Building removal with replacement study
Mayo Building. Image via Colin Hackley.

FLAPOL030322CH031
A Commissioner Fried spokeswoman said the agriculture department should be in charge of the project.

Instead of spending more than $2 million to immediately move 272 employees out of the Nathan Mayo Building, which houses the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, lawmakers decided to put $1 million toward studying a replacement for the 85-year-old structure.

In its initial budget, the House included $2.1 million for the Department of Management Services to bid for office space to house employees while a new building is constructed. But in negotiations with the Senate, which didn’t include that provision in its initial budget, the plan was converted to use $1 million for a study “for the planning, design, and engineering of a new department facility located at the Conner Complex.”

The Conner Complex includes another Agriculture Department building about 4 miles east of the state Capitol.

“The study shall evaluate moving employees from current leased facilities and the Mayo Building, to a new energy-efficient facility at the Conner Complex located in Tallahassee,” the final budget states.

After passing its initial budget, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican, pointed to the building’s age, chronic leaks, “structural deficiencies” and electrical problems that lead to costly repairs, including a $3.4 million request for a new exterior waterproof coating system.

Notably, the current Agricultural Commissioner, Nikki Fried, is running for Governor and won’t be in charge of the department after Jan. 3. Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican, is running to replace Fried.

Last month, a Fried spokeswoman said she wasn’t opposed to a new building to replace the Mayo building, but said FDACS, not DMS, should be in charge of the project.

