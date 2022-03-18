Rick Scott’s ‘STOP PUTIN’ Act eyes crackdown on Russian oil companies

Sen. Rick Scott continues to message against Russian aggression in Ukraine, with legislation Friday that would compel a closer look at Russia’s oil companies.

Scott filed on Friday the “STOP PUTIN” Act. The measure would compel review of the biggest Russian oil companies, including Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft and Surgutneftegas every 90 days to ascertain if they should be on the banned entity list for posing threats to American national security. If these companies were added to the list, only an act of Congress could remove them.

For Scott, the STOP PUTIN Act is nothing short of a blow against despotism itself.

“We can all agree that the United States should not be bolstering (Vladimir) Putin’s disgusting, tyrannical regime and we MUST cut off all dependence on Russian oil to stop funneling money to his war on Ukraine that’s killing more children, families and innocent civilians every day,” Scott urged.

“We MUST make completely clear to Russian oil companies that the U.S. stands for freedom; and they will be completely black listed and stay that way until it is proven to Congress they deserve to do business in our freedom-loving nation,” Scott added. “That’s exactly what my Stop Top Oil Producers and Protect Ukraine from Tyrannical Invasions Now (STOP PUTIN) Act does. We need to revitalize American energy production NOW. We should NOT be turning to murderous regimes like Venezuela, Iran and Communist China to fill Russia’s place.”

Scott has taken a more hawkish position on Ukraine than even his fellow Sen. Marco Rubio. Scott backed a Senate resolution urging the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone and facilitate the transfer of aircraft to the Ukrainian resistance.

“President (Joe) Biden’s continued blockage of planes going to Ukraine is heartless and unreasonable. Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s unjust invasion is a fight for democracy and our security and I have been clear that the United States must lead the world in both supporting Ukraine and destroying Russia for its horrific attacks and war,” Scott said.

“Children are dying and the Ukrainian military needs planes to bring their fight to the skies and protect its people. The United States has the power to give Ukraine what it needs to win. We must use it,” Scott urged.