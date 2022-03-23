Three incumbents survive, one ousted as Palm Beach municipalities hold nine elections

After 21 years serving on the Town Council, Jim Kuretski is now Jupiter’s Mayor, one of nine candidates who emerged victorious Tuesday as voters in six municipalities headed to the polls.

After elections in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities on March 8, nine races came close enough in six municipalities that a runoff election was required to settle on a winner.

In Boynton Beach, voters chose Thomas Turkin, who works in the veterinary field, over Marit Hedeen, a business owner, to represent them in the District 3 seat on the City Commission. With 10 of 11 districts reporting, vote totals showed political newcomer Turkin winning 53% of the vote, or 925 votes to Hedeen’s 813.

In Jupiter, three mayoral candidates were whittled down to two Council member rivals and voters Tuesday chose its longtime Town Councilor over its newer arrival. Kuretski, a Jupiter Town Councilor for 21 years, defeated Councilman Ilan Kaufer, first elected to the Town Council in 2014. With all precincts reporting, unofficial results show Kuretski won nearly 56% of the votes, which came out to 5,470 votes to Kaufer’s 4,346.

The Jupiter Town Council race that originally drew five competitors ended up with one winner. Malise Sundstrom, a member of the Town Planning and Zoning Board, bested Linda McDermott, who worked as the No. 2 in West Palm Beach’s City Finance Department. With all precincts reporting, Sundstrom won 5,229 votes or 55% of the votes, to McDermott’s 4,251 votes, unofficial results show.

In Jupiter Inlet Colony, incumbent Commissioner Cynthia Keim lost by 10 votes Marie Rosner in the race for Town Commission Group 4 seat. Rosner won 52% of the votes, winning 109 votes to Keim’s 99 votes, according to unofficial results.

In Lake Worth Beach, Reinaldo Diaz, who founded a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of Lake Worth Lagoon, bested Craig Frost, a business owner, for the District 4 seat on the City Commission, winning 60% of the vote. Unofficial results showed Diaz winning 1,562 votes to Frost’s 1,031.

In Lantana, voters weighed in on two Town Council seats. In Group 1, Incumbent Lynn Moorhouse, a retired dentist, defeated John Raymer, a retired member of the Army, winning 59% of the vote. Moorhouse won 595 votes; Raymer, 409, according to unofficial results.

In Lantana’s Group 2 Town Council race, voters chose Kem Mason, a retired Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain, over Media Beverly, a real estate agent. Mason won 59% of the vote, with the unofficial total 607-421.

Seeking his second, three-year term, Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder bested Billie Brooks, a former City Council member in the runoff, with Felder winning 59% of the vote. With 21 of 23 precincts reporting, the total was 2,110 to 1,426.

Riviera Beach’s City Council District 3 race ended Tuesday with Incumbent Shirley Lanier winning 53% of the votes, besting Marvelous Washington. Washington was on her second run for public office, according to the Palm Beach Post. The vote was 1,878 to 1,654.