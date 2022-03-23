March 23, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pride apologizes for not allowing display of ‘Gay’ banner

Associated PressMarch 23, 20224min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

F. Scott Westheimer elected president-elect of The Florida Bar

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Democrats pull conference from Disney World in light of ‘parental rights’ bill pushback

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Three incumbents survive, one ousted as Palm Beach municipalities hold nine elections

LGBTQ youth
"The club deeply apologizes for violating that trust through this incorrect decision."

The Orlando Pride has apologized after a supporters’ group was told it could not display a banner that said “Gay” at a match this weekend.

The Black Swans’ banner was in reference to Florida’s recent legislation dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay″ bill. The supporters’ group went to Twitter, claiming the sign was deemed political and removed.

In the fallout, the front office for the National Women’s Soccer League team said it would meet with the group to find out what happened.

“These conversations resulted in one ultimate and important conclusion: a mistake was made when the club asked the Black Swans to remove the banner that said ‘GAY,’” the team said Tuesday in a statement.

The Pride’s statement said it wrongly focused on policies and procedures surrounding signs and banners, rather than the meaning of the message. The team was playing the opening match of the NWSL’s preseason Challenge Cup against the Washington Spirit on Saturday.

The Pride has long championed LGBTQ+ rights, and there are 49 rainbow-colored seats at their home stadium to honor those killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

Late last month the Pride and Major League Soccer’s Orlando City issued a statement condemning the legislation, which is awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.

“Our city is no stranger to the dangers that come from hateful rhetoric and intolerance. We oppose the Florida legislation which promotes ostracization and discrimination of LGBTQ+ students in our schools and their families,” the statement said.

As a result, supporters were especially dismayed by the club’s decision not to allow the banner. The team said it is committed to communication with the fans going forward.

“It is a privilege and duty to create a safe, inclusive environment at Orlando Pride matches, and the club deeply apologizes for violating that trust through this incorrect decision. Moving forward, the Black Swans have approval to hang the banner at Pride home matches if they wish to do so,” the team said.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThree incumbents survive, one ousted as Palm Beach municipalities hold nine elections

nextFlorida Democrats pull conference from Disney World in light of 'parental rights' bill pushback

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Move over March Madness, it’s Veto Season
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more