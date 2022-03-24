Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

March 24, 2022
merry go round 2.6
Big wheels keep on turning.

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

On: Roberta Skinner is in as an attorney in the Government Operations Subcommittee.

On: Brandon Mercier is in as a services liaison for the House Majority Office.

On Kelly Aaronson is in as a policy analyst in the Education & Employment Committee.

On: Ade Aderibigbe is in as a budget analyst in the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee.

Off: Justine Evans is out as a budget specialist for the Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Ryan Roy is in as a policy analyst in the Public Integrity & Elections Committee.

Off: Hunter Peeler is out as a secretary to Orange Park Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley.

Off: Jake Felder is out as a legislative adviser to Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

On: Camila Cisneros is in as a legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo.

Off: Lia Duran is out as a legislative assistant to Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

On: Nelia Bebe is in as secretary to Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Off and on: Trevor Schaettle is out as district aide and in as a legislative aide in Pensacola Republican Rep. Alex Andrade‘s office.

On: Athena Guice is in as district aide, and Diego Lazcano is in as legislative aide, to Fort Lauderdale Democratic Rep. Daryl Campbell.

Off: Mahdi Kassam is out as a legislative assistant to Maitland Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil.

On: Ian Thompson is in as district aide to Shalimar Republican Rep. Patt Maney.

Off and on: Christopher Miller is in, and Monisha Perkins is out as legislative aide to Orlando Democratic Rep. Travaris McCurdy.

Off: Ryan Walker is out as a legislative aide to Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo.

Off and on: Brandon Miller is out as a legislative aide to North Fort Myers Republican Rep. Spencer Roach. Anastasia Tyson moves up from the district to legislative aide.

Off: Haley Davenport is out as a district aide to Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant.

Phil Ammann

Phil Ammann is a Tampa Bay-area journalist, editor and writer. With more than three decades of writing, editing, reporting and management experience, Phil produced content for both print and online, in addition to founding several specialty websites, including HRNewsDaily.com. His broad range includes covering news, local government, entertainment reviews, marketing and an advice column. Phil has served as editor and production manager for Extensive Enterprises Media since 2013 and lives in Tampa with his wife, visual artist Margaret Juul. He can be reached on Twitter @PhilAmmann or at [email protected]

