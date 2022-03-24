Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.
On: Roberta Skinner is in as an attorney in the Government Operations Subcommittee.
On: Brandon Mercier is in as a services liaison for the House Majority Office.
On Kelly Aaronson is in as a policy analyst in the Education & Employment Committee.
On: Ade Aderibigbe is in as a budget analyst in the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee.
Off: Justine Evans is out as a budget specialist for the Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee.
On: Ryan Roy is in as a policy analyst in the Public Integrity & Elections Committee.
Off: Hunter Peeler is out as a secretary to Orange Park Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley.
Off: Jake Felder is out as a legislative adviser to Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.
On: Camila Cisneros is in as a legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo.
Off: Lia Duran is out as a legislative assistant to Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.
On: Nelia Bebe is in as secretary to Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo.
Off and on: Trevor Schaettle is out as district aide and in as a legislative aide in Pensacola Republican Rep. Alex Andrade‘s office.
On: Athena Guice is in as district aide, and Diego Lazcano is in as legislative aide, to Fort Lauderdale Democratic Rep. Daryl Campbell.
Off: Mahdi Kassam is out as a legislative assistant to Maitland Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil.
On: Ian Thompson is in as district aide to Shalimar Republican Rep. Patt Maney.
Off and on: Christopher Miller is in, and Monisha Perkins is out as legislative aide to Orlando Democratic Rep. Travaris McCurdy.
Off: Ryan Walker is out as a legislative aide to Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo.
Off and on: Brandon Miller is out as a legislative aide to North Fort Myers Republican Rep. Spencer Roach. Anastasia Tyson moves up from the district to legislative aide.
Off: Haley Davenport is out as a district aide to Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant.