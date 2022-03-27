Rick Scott sees no point in Clarence Thomas recusal from Jan. 6 cases

Texts and emails between the wife of a Supreme Court justice and Donald Trump‘s former chief of staff about the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol don’t concern Sen. Rick Scott much at all.

Scott, asked about whether Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from future cases about the violent protests targeting Congress as it certified the 2020 Presidential Election, discounted a potential conflict of interest for the Justice involving his wife, who workshopped strategies to overturn that election with Mark Meadows, along other Republican politicians and activists.

Instead, he suggested on Fox News Sunday that Justice Thomas’ fairness was enough to put him at ease.

“Well, first off, I admire and respect Clarence Thomas. I think he’s been a great Supreme Court Justice. And Clarence Thomas in my opinion will always do the right thing. So, I’ve not seen in my — I’ve watched Clarence Thomas for years and I’ve always seen him do the right thing,” Scott said.

Scott went on to compliment the Justices generally, saying that his “experience with the Supreme Court is that they’re trying their best to interpret the laws and do the best they can.”

“I don’t agree with everything they do. None of us would, but I think they’re trying to do the best they can,” Scott affirmed.

The Senator’s faith in the Supreme Court as an institution and Justice Thomas specifically likely will be tested if the Justice has to review matters involving some of the incendiary texts his wife sent out under the presumption that the 2020 Presidential Election could be overturned.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! … You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Mrs. Thomas texted Meadows on Nov. 10.

One text, meanwhile, came after the riot.

“We are living through what feels like the end of America,” Thomas wrote to Meadows on Jan. 10.

