Gov. DeSantis extols ‘greatest living justice’ Clarence Thomas amid Jan. 6 controversy

As calls continue for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in light of his wife looking to overturn the election of the current Democratic President, yet another vote of confidence for the veteran jurist came Tuesday from a Florida Republican politician.

“The only thing I will say, Clarence Thomas, greatest living Justice and one of the greatest public servants in America,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the end of a press conference in the Florida Capitol.

The endorsement is not surprising: Justice Thomas and Gov. DeSantis communicate regularly, according to the Justice’s wife, Ginni Thomas. She is currently at the heart of controversy regarding texts and emails with top Donald Trump officials regarding a failed bid to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

The most quotable and notable texts went to former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, encompassing the period after the Presidential Election in November 2020, and at least one communication after the riots at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! … You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Mrs. Thomas texted Meadows on Nov. 10.

The mood was more somber after the riot, likened to an “insurrection” by many on the left.

“We are living through what feels like the end of America,” Thomas wrote to Meadows on Jan. 10.

DeSantis’ endorsement of Thomas, however brief, covered much of the same ground as the argument made Sunday by his immediate predecessor as Governor.

Sen. Rick Scott, asked about whether Justice Thomas should recuse himself from future cases regarding the violent protests targeting Congress as it certified the 2020 Presidential Election, discounted a potential conflict of interest for the Justice.

Scott suggested on Fox News Sunday that Justice Thomas’ fairness was enough to put him at ease.

“Well, first off, I admire and respect Clarence Thomas. I think he’s been a great Supreme Court Justice. And Clarence Thomas in my opinion will always do the right thing,” Scott said.

The ringing endorsements from Scott and DeSantis notwithstanding, it is clear that Democrats see Thomas as arguably compromised and definitely vulnerable.

“Clarence Thomas should resign. If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, as she became the fifth House Democrat to call for Thomas to leave the court.