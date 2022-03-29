‘Never been to Iowa’: Ron DeSantis downplays 2024 speculation

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s hearing talk about running in 2024, but as he has said before, his eyes are on re-election in November.

“I’ve never been to Iowa in my life. I’ve never been to New Hampshire, I may have been there in my twenties. I’m just doing my job. I’m not doing anything differently than I would do if people were buzzing about me or not,” DeSantis contended. “I’m trying to do the best I can for the people I represent.”

The Governor, appearing on the Guy Benson Show, discussed the “buzz” around his presidential potential, and discounted his role in creating that interest.

“People have this merchandise with ’24. It’s not my merchandise,” DeSantis said. “It’s totally organic.”

The Governor noted that at least some of these super-fans didn’t realize he had a re-election campaign to run, before disclaiming interest in running for President by saying he hadn’t been to early states in the selection process.

That said, interest comes in from across the country.

“I get letters into my office every day from people around the country just saying we wish the country could be more like Florida. We’d love to see you run sometime,” DeSantis asserted.

“But at the same time, I’ve got a wife that’s successfully battling breast cancer. I’ve got a five-year-old, a four-year-old, and a two-year-old,” DeSantis added. “I’ve got my hands full. I spend zero time thinking about it except when people come up to me. And they’re all really well-intentioned. And they all really mean well. But at the end of the day, it’s neither here nor there for me.”

Yet despite not committing to anything that looks like a 2024 campaign, DeSantis stopped short of giving former President Donald Trump an endorsement as a “heavy frontrunner” should Trump run for a third time, continuing a trend of less-than-committal comments.

“Who knows? We’ll see how the dust settles,” DeSantis said when discussing another Trump run, before pivoting back to the 2022 race.

Most polling has shown Trump as a strong favorite in a hypothetical 2024 race, with DeSantis usually the second choice. Conversely, most 2022 polling shows DeSantis well ahead of any potential Democratic opponent. But for now, at least, the Governor’s eyes and rhetoric are on November’s re-election and not the White House.