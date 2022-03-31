March 31, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Niceville man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

Associated PressMarch 31, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 10 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Danny Burgess

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians

Jan6
Andrew William Griswold faces up to five years.

A Florida Panhandle man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Andrew William Griswold, 33, of Niceville, pleaded guilty to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. He faces up to five years in prison at a July 13 sentencing hearing.

Griswold was arrested in Pensacola in March 2021.

According to court documents, Griswold joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Griswold was with a crowd of rioters outside the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors that pushed its way past police and into the building. Once inside, Griswold made his way to the Gallery of the Senate. After leaving the building, Griswold spoke with a reporter and said, “We took the building. They couldn’t stop us,” and “Don’t mess with us. Back off. This is our country. We showed ’em today. We took it. They ran. And hid.”

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 245 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: No doubt about it, Tampa City Council Chairman must go

nextFox and Friends host says Jacksonville needs a 'rebuild'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more