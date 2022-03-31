Democrats continue assault on Rick Scott’s ‘Rescue America’ plan

The Democratic Party continues to smell blood in the water when it comes to Sen. Rick Scott and his plan to “rescue America.”

As reported by POLITICO Thursday morning, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is expanding its targeted ad buy with a spot bashing Scott in Washington, ahead of a Scott speech to the right-of-center Heritage Foundation in the afternoon.

“It’s in the plan,” the new video from the DSCC, spotlights a Scott interview on Fox News Sunday, where host John Roberts grilled the Senator about aspects of his 11-point plan.

Roberts raised the prospect of the plan raising taxes on lower-income Americans and setting the stage for a potential sunset of safety-net programs, namely Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“It’s not a Democratic talking point. It’s in the plan,” Roberts said.

Scott’s responses to Roberts’ questions were not in the spot, but they were worth noting.

On taxes: “Here’s what’s unfair: We have people that don’t, that couldn’t go to work and have figured out how to have government pay their way. That’s not right! They ought to have some skin in the game. I don’t care if it’s a dollar. We ought to all be in this together.”

Scott was also emphatic in saying he doesn’t want to sunset the entitlement programs.

“No one that I know of wants to sunset Medicare and Social Security. But what we’re doing is, we don’t even talk about it. Medicare goes bankrupt in four years. Social Security goes bankrupt in 12 years. I think we ought to figure out how we preserve those programs,” Scott said.

Of course, it’s not just Democrats dissing the Scott plan. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced it during a press conference at the Capitol where Scott was present, saying it would not be part of the Republican agenda and incorporating what Scott calls “Democratic talking points” in his critique.

In the wake of the Sunday interview with Roberts, Scott has been asked critical questions about the proposal, and continues to try to walk back the perception that the richest man in the Senate is seeking to extract more money for federal coffers from the poorest Americans.

“There’s a lot of people that could work and decided not to work because they’ve figured out how to live off government. And we have a bunch of people that are out there, they’re working hard and paying their income tax, their property tax, their sales tax. We have retirees that paid in. And it’s not fair that we have people that, you know, just want to live off government. We can’t do that,” Scott told Leland Vittert on NewsNation Wednesday night.