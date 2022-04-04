Shane Abbott grows financial lead in HD 5 GOP Primary

Shane Abbott continues to out-raise challengers in the GOP Primary race for the House District 5 seat, raking in more than $47,000 in March.

A DeFuniak Springs pharmacy owner, Abbott is running to succeed term-limited GOP Rep. Brad Drake. He faces Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate and Marianna Republican Vance Coley for the GOP nomination.

“Our campaign is busier than ever with less than five months until Election Day,” Abbott in a statement celebrating the financial haul.

In all, Abbott has raised more than $380,000 through his campaign and political committee. He also enjoys endorsements by Drake and Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

“I’m constantly humbled by the overwhelming support of our Northwest Florida community that understands the importance of business-focused leadership, respect for law and order, and Christian-conservative principles,” Abbott added.

HD 5 is a Republican stronghold without a Democratic challenger, making the GOP Primary a winner-take-all event as of now. The Panhandle district covers Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties, as well as parts of Bay County.

“We’re looking forward to building on our momentum towards a victory on August 23,” Abbott added.

Abbott’s financial lead is sizable. He holds a more than $228,686 in his campaign account alone. Coley, meanwhile, holds just over $51,000 while Pate has raised less than $30,000.

A University of Florida graduate, Abbott boasts long ties in DeFuniak Springs. He’s owned and operated the Prescription Place since 2006 and opened a second location in 2015. The family also owns and operates the Firestone Tire Service Center in Defuniak Springs.

In addition, the father of four is active in the community. He serves on the Northwest Florida State College Board of Trustees and is a board member of the Emerald Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“Shane views his role as husband and father as the most important,” the release adds. “When Shane isn’t busy running his business, he’s an avid outdoorsman.”