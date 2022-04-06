Tampa General CEO named top health care innovator

With all the accolades and rankings Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has earned in recent years, it should come as no surprise that its leader caught “Modern Healthcare’s” eye.

The industry trade named TGH President and CEO John Couris as one of the Top 25 Innovators in 2022.

Modern Healthcare awards this label to leaders who are instituting innovation and leading transformative programs that improve care by achieving measurable results and contributing to the clinical and financial goals of their organization.

“John is a true innovator in every sense of the word — not only in the work he does to transform the health and wellness of our community, our region and our state, but in the way he cares for and fosters the growth of his TGH team,” said Phillip S. Dingle, chairman of the board of Tampa General.

One example of Couris’ commitment to innovation can be seen in the launch of CareComm, a NASA-style mission command center that utilizes data, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to create efficiencies in hospital operations. Gov. Ron DeSantis was present for the first-of-its-kind in Florida grand opening in 2018. In less than one year, TGH reported it had reduced the cost of care by $10 million.

A more recent example comes in the form of a new institute dedicated to responding to and caring for patients with infectious diseases, like sepsis. The Global Emerging Diseases Institute (GEDI) is the first facility of its kind in Florida devoted to clinical care, cutting-edge research and education. It has earned support from local governments and the state Legislature.

Some visions are still becoming a reality. Soon after Couris took the help of Tampa General in 2017, he expressed his intent for Tampa Bay to become one of the nation’s leading medical districts. This vision is becoming a reality with the USF Morsani College of Medicine in the city, the new acute-care rehab hospital under construction and a proton center. TGH also launched its own venture capital group called InnoVentures.

“Every bit of this work would not be possible without the support of my Board of Directors and my world-class team who continually strive to propel the transformational growth of Tampa General,” stated Couris. “While innovation can take place in all shapes and forms, I am most proud of the work we do to make a positive impact on the lives of our team members and the health and well-being of our community.”