Last Call for 4.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

First Shot

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants a little blue bird to migrate from Silicon Valley to the Sunshine State.

After billionaire businessman Elon Musk revealed that he snapped up a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company’s largest shareholder, Patronis sent him a letter pitching Florida as a potential landing spot for the company.

Patronis ribbed the company for “some of its garbage-adjacent censorship policies” and suggested Musk could help the company “unwind” them.

“With that in mind, I would like to invite you and your team to the Sunshine State to experience all of the reasons why you should consider moving Twitter headquarters out of California and to the Free State of Florida,” Patronis wrote.

“I think Twitter’s culture could benefit from being in a state that values liberty and has not been taken captive by the thought police (unlike California). There is no Ministry of Truth here. Just freedom, beaches and a lot of opportunity.”

After noting that Musk recently moved one of his companies, Tesla, from California to Texas, Patronis said Florida has advantages Texas cannot match.

“In Florida, you won’t have an unreliable electric grid — problems you’ve already experienced in the Lone Star State. With my time on the Florida Public Service Commission, I know firsthand the strength of Florida’s power grid and, with what you have built with Starlink, this combination could provide the ultimate backbone for the world’s largest social media company,” he wrote.

“You already trust the Florida Space Coast with SpaceX — you should relaunch a new and improved Twitter right here in Florida. The fact is Florida is for Winners, and you have had incredible success in creating winning products. My door is always open, and my phone is ready to take your call.”

Quote of the Day

“I usually don’t come empty-handed. DeSanta Claus is coming to town.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, announcing infrastructure funding for Hamilton County.

