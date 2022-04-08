Nikki Fried’s latest Ron DeSantis attack spotlights Alex Jones endorsement

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried still has a Democratic Primary ahead of her in the Governor’s race, but that doesn’t mean she’s not sharpening her General Election message against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The latest example: a fundraising email from Team Nikki, spotlighting enthusiasm from far-right media personality Alex Jones for the Republican incumbent.

Jones, per the email, said DeSantis was “better than (Donald) Trump.” Such an endorsement would not go unnoticed by Fried’s team.

“Ron DeSantis has always kept questionable company. So it’s not surprising that just last week, Alex Jones called DeSantis ‘better than Trump’ and gave DeSantis his full support,” the email asserts.

Absent, however, is any sign DeSantis’ team courted or accepted such support. Florida Politics reached out to the DeSantis campaign for a reaction on the endorsement. This piece will be updated if a reply is sent.

Regardless, the Fried team is trying to push a connection. The text reminded readers of Jones’ skepticism about whether or not there were indeed mass murders in Parkland and Sandy Hook in recent years, including his assertion that survivors of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were “crisis actors.”

“In short, if you’re looking for a radical, far-right, white supremacist nutjob, Alex Jones is your man. And now, he’s throwing his weight behind DeSantis,” the campaign email contends.

“This is DeSantis’ plan — buddy up to far-right figureheads like Alex Jones, pass dangerous, authoritarian policies that hurt Florida families, and ride the wave of MAGA money all the way to the White House in 2024, leaving us to clean up the mess he’s made,” the pitch continues, closing with an appeal to “chip in” $20 or some other small-dollar amount.

The Fried campaign email referred to a segment Jones recorded in late March, which was curated and transcribed by the left-of-center watchdog group Media Matters. Jones called himself a “shock trooper” as he lionized Gov. DeSantis and Tucker Carlson of Fox News.

“I’ve gone from liking DeSantis to loving DeSantis … and now he’s got my full backing. He’s the real deal, he’s better than Trump. I’m not trying to pick favorites here. I want Trump to get jealous and become more like DeSantis. We all need to be more like DeSantis. He’s a gentleman, he’s smart, he’s a family man, he’s a patriot, he’s a veteran, he is our leader,” Jones enthused.

“I mean, if you want to know about who’s leading the fight against the new world order, it’s Tucker Carlson and it’s DeSantis, who are classy men that are gentlemen, that really care about everybody that I would say are the best examples of leadership in America. It’s DeSantis and Tucker Carlson,” he added.