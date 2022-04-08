‘California is freaking out’: Ashley Moody doesn’t worry about Los Angeles County travel ban

Attorney General Ashley Moody addressed a travel ban passed this week by Los Angeles County disallowing taxpayer-funded official travel to Florida and Texas over LGBTQ policies.

During a Friday interview on the Fox Business Network’s “Varney and Company,” Moody discussed the decision by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to ban such travel in the light of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law and legislation in Texas. The dismissed the move as “nothing new” and evidence of leaders “freaking out” over Florida’s appeal to their relocating residents.

“California is freaking out because all of their folks want to move to states like Texas and Florida because they are trying to cram down their radical policies that are destroying the strength of that state,” Moody told interviewer Stuart Varney.

“They don’t want people coming here because they think they’ll fall in love with Florida and move to the ‘Free State of Florida’ and add to the massive numbers that are already leaving,” the Attorney General added.

As KTLA reported, the travel ban only applies to trips funded with taxpayer money, meaning that at least in theory, the Commissioners could travel on their own dime. The bill also contemplates emergency travel to Texas or Florida as a permissible spend, effectuating the ban “unless the Chief Executive Officer determines that the failure to authorize such travel would seriously harm the county’s interests.”

“We’re not going to spend our money going to your states and it sends a message that we won’t support this egregious behavior,” said Sheila Kuehl, the bill sponsor.

Leaders in other states are mobilizing against the Florida legislation, which limits classroom instruction on topics including “instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.” Such instruction is banned for students in kindergarten through third grade. Also prohibited: instruction for all students “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

New York City rolled out a billboard campaign targeting the bill as “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, a phrase used by critics of the bill and adopted by some media in coverage, urging fuming Floridians to move to the Big Apple

The ads will run through May in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

The city of Chicago is also trying outbound marketing in states, including Florida, with such legislation, reports the Chicago Tribune.

“World Business Chicago, the city’s public-private economic development arm, bought full-page ads Thursday in the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Phoenix Business Journal to launch a new marketing campaign and promote Chicago as a more inclusive business climate,” the Tribune asserts.