Robert Brackett’s bid for HD 34 wins nod of Indian River County first responders

Vero Beach Mayor Robert Brackett is looking to become the Representative of House District 34 and he’s won the backing of the Indian River County’s firefighters and paramedics in his bid.

His latest endorsement this week comes in addition to the support he’s already received. Indian River County’s Public Defender Diamond Litty, Tax Collector Carole Jean Jordan, Property Appraiser Wesley Davis have all endorsed him. And Sebastian Vice Mayor Fred Jones says he’s the best man for the job.

Brackett lauded the role that his latest endorsers fulfill.

“I want to thank all the brave men and women who serve as first responders in (House) District 34 for their unwavering service to our communities,” Brackett said in a statement. “Our first responders play a critical role in ensuring our safety, and it is an honor to receive their support for my campaign.”

The two-term Councilman, running as a Republican, is facing some competition for the seat that Republican Rep. Erin Grall currently occupies. She is vacating it to run for the Senate.

To win the seat, he must first get past Republican Karen Hiltz of Sebastian in the August Primary Election. Hiltz, who says she’s a Navy veteran and has her doctorate in education, filed for the seat in February. A Democrat has not yet filed to run in the district that covers Indian River County and the southern parts of Brevard County. It has been renumbered from House District 54 to HD 34 in the latest redistricting effort.

A campaign news release notes Brackett’s record as a fiscal conservative who is also a “fierce defender of our constitutional rights.”

In his work life, he’s a managing partner in his family’s business, Edge Information Management, which does background checks and screening for employers. State records show he’s an officer of record for dozens of businesses and nonprofits.

His family has owned businesses up and down the Treasure Coast for more than 50 years, according to his campaign.

He first won election to the Verbo Beach City Council in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020 in a crowded field of candidates. His City Council colleagues have chosen him to be the city’s Mayor.

Brackett won a second City Council term highlighting his role in overseeing the sale of the Vero Beach electric utility to Florida Power & Light, according to Treasure Coast newspapers.