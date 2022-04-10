April 10, 2022
Charlie Crist unveils ‘Seniors for Crist’ initiative with Villages golf cart parade
Image via Charlie Crist

Crist Villages
Crist said he's campaigning for all Floridians, even Republicans.

Democratic candidate for governor — and former Republican governor — Charlie Crist brought his campaign to the Villages this weekend to unveil his “Seniors for Crist” policy initiative.

Crist met with more than 250 members of The Villages Democratic Club and joined them on a golf cart tour through The Villages, a known Republican stronghold. But Crist said his “Florida for All” campaign means just that. He promised to represent even the Floridians who might not vote for him, if elected. That’s something Crist said the current Governor is not doing. He said going to all of Florida, even where Democrats are outnumbered, is as important as visiting anywhere else. 

“Going to Republican places in our state is probably even more important,” Crist said. “Because we have to make sure that they’re heard. That we listen to them and that we want them to be part of this Florida for all too.”

Seniors for Crist” is an advocacy and organizing arm of the Crist campaign focusing on the needs of Florida’s seniors. Judie Pristaw is a member of The Villages Democratic Club. She’s all-aboard  with “Seniors for Crist.”

“I like that fact that he’s for seniors,” she said. “I’ve watched the present governor and for four years, he’s said almost nothing about seniors.”

Pristaw said the Governor has been too busy running for president (which he still denies he’s doing) and appeasing some of the country’s most right-leaning Republicans and Floridians are paying the price.

“I’m also a retired teacher,” Pristaw said. “I feel what he’s done to the schools, to the students, to the teachers, has been criminal. I’m also very saddened by what’s happening with housing. People can’t afford apartments. Everglades, rising seawalls in Miami. I haven’t heard anything. All I’ve heard is things that he’s saying to make him more votable for the presidency in the future. But not for Florida. Not for its citizens.”

One comment

  • Sherri Southwell

    April 10, 2022 at 10:35 am

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    So, flip flop Charlie should join with Fried to do a unity garden seniors tour LOL!!!

    Reply

