April 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

HD 14 Democrats continue to struggle for fundraising traction
Garrett Dennis speaks at Valencia Way. Image via A.G. Gancarski

A.G. GancarskiApril 12, 20225min0

Related Articles

2022 - Legislative

Andrew Learned raises nearly $15K in March, keeping lead in HD 69 race

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Joy Goff-Marcil opens Senate bid with $17K fundraising month

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz adds a Colorado Congressman to his pile of endorsements in congressional bid

image3
There's no real momentum for either candidate yet.

With incumbent Rep. Angie Nixon moving from House District 14 to House District 13 in the latest redistricting process, two Democrats have emerged to run for the open seat in HD 14.

However, momentum has been slow for both Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis and Mincy Pollock, a previous City Council candidate now trying to go to Tallahassee. And March did not catalyze either campaign.

Dennis raised just $4,200 last month, all of it in hard money. He did not receive any contributions to his political committee, Forward Progress. He actually finished the month in the red, spending nearly $5,700, and he has a little more than $50,000 on hand.

Leading Dennis donors for the month include the Dragon’s Vape Shop, which donated the maximum $1,000 to his campaign. Former Jacksonville General Counsel Jason Gabriel also contributed to Dennis’ effort.

Dennis will benefit from the backing of both Rep. Nixon and the outgoing Representative from HD 13, friend and ally Rep. Tracie Davis. But thus far, the big checks have not flowed to him as expected.

Dennis’ fundraising, while lackluster, is still better than that of his opponent, who like Dennis spent more than he raised in March.

Pollock added in March $2,650 in hard money ($1,000 of that from a family member) and nothing through his political committee, All Things Common. Meanwhile, he spent nearly $3,900 last month. He has roughly $27,000 on hand at this writing.

HD 14 encompasses territory in Northwest Duval County, and one interesting wrinkle in this current Primary field is that neither candidate lives in the district. Pollock lives in the 32258 zip code in southern Duval County, which would put him in the new House District 17, a Republican-leaning district. Dennis lives in the Argyle Forest area, and if he was running where he currently lives, it would be in the new House District 12, another Republican stronghold.

A third candidate, La’Ciara Masline, is running as a no party affiliation candidate, and were she to qualify for the ballot, the Democratic Primary between Dennis and Pollock would be closed.

Masline does not even disclose her address on her filing with the state, and has reported raising just $61.57 thus far. Her treasurer is based in Tennessee and is linked to an outfit called the Kingdom Conservative Party.

“The Kingdom Conservative Party’s mandate is to advance the Kingdom of God by reclaiming America’s Identity and purpose. We must understand that with freedom comes responsibility. Christians can no longer depend on a two-party system and settle for the lesser of two evils. We can’t hold ourselves hostage with fear of splitting a party and losing to the enemy,” that party’s web page reads.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTracie Davis narrows fundraising deficit versus Reggie Gaffney in NE Fla. Senate race

nextHopes high for Amelia Island sea turtle nesting success

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories