Leon Co. Commission drafting resolution asking Legislature to protect Al Lawson’s district

The Leon County Commission voted unanimously to waive its rules and begin drafting a resolution asking the Legislature to protect the state’s minority-access Congressional districts ahead of the upcoming redistricting Special Session.

The motion, made by Commissioner Kristin Dozier, asks city staff to draft a motion showing the county’s support for protecting Black access Congressional Districts in the state. Her motion specifically calls for the resolution to back maintaining the 5th Congressional District, which includes a chunk of the county and is currently held by Rep. Al Lawson.

The Legislature is set to reconvene during a special session to finalize the maps after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a map approved by both chambers at the end of Session. DeSantis has been most vocal about the configuration of Lawson’s district, saying it as it exists now is a racial gerrymander that violates the U.S. Constitution.

During her remarks, Dozier pointed out that the 5th Congressional District was affirmed by the Florida Supreme Court in 2015. She said the district provides important minority representation to the state that it should not lose, while also providing a strong advocate for the county at the national level.

“I don’t think any of us want to see the voters of Leon County impacted and their representation reduced,” Dozier said.

Prior to the vote, Black Congressional Caucus Executive Director Vincent Evans sent an email to Tallahassee City and Leon County commissioners to personally ask them to support the resolution and ask the city to bring forward a similar resolution. Evans previously worked as Lawson’s political director, Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson’s aide, as well as in a Deputy Director role in the office of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Evans wrote he is dismayed and disappointed by DeSantis’ veto.

“Despite being rejected by the Florida Supreme Court and the Florida Legislature, Gov. DeSantis is insisting on destroying black access seats in Congress. This blatant attack on Congressional Districts 5 (Rep. Al Lawson) & 10 (Rep. Val Demings) is unacceptable. This is nothing more than a blatant attempt to maintain political power at the expense of black Floridian’s voting rights.”

He thanked Dozier for pushing for the resolution. He said having the elected official’s support has never been more important because voting rights are in a crisis moment in the state.

“The truth is, I believe there is a larger effort afoot to dismantle minority access seats across the country. You can simply take the Governor at his word. He is quoted as saying about this redistricting effort, “it is designed to potentially lead to a legal challenge of Florida’s redistricting amendments.” And by extension, I believe he seeks to also challenge what is left of the Voting Right Act of 1965,” Evans wrote.

At least one Tallahassee Commissioner has signaled support for drafting a similar resolution at the city. Commissioner Jeremy Matlow took to Twitter Monday to say he will ask the City Commission to take a stand as well.

“All elected officials in Tallahassee and Leon County should call foul on this attempt to strip black voters and Leon residents at large of representation in Congress,” Matlow wrote.

I support commissioner’s efforts to defend Leon County’s right to fair representation and will ask the City Commission to take a stand as well. — Jeremy Matlow (@JeremyMatlowTLH) April 12, 2022

The resolutions, whatever their final forms look like, will likely fall on deaf ears as legislature leadership has already committed to working off of DeSantis’ maps.