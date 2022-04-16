Retailers egg-cited for 2022 Easter forecast, predict $20.8B in sales

Retailers are “egg-cited” for a bountiful Easter, with American shoppers expected to spend up to $20.8 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

A recent survey from the NRF found consumers plan to spend on average of $167.69 for Easter this year.

“Floridians are excited about springtime, and shopping for Easter festivities is the perfect way to celebrate,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “When you’re preparing your Easter baskets and hiding treats for the annual egg hunt, remember to Find it in Florida. By shopping local during the Easter season, you help support small businesses in your community.”

Eighty percent of shoppers are planning on celebrating the Easter holiday, with more than half — 51% — planning to celebrate in-person with family and friends as Americans gradually emerge from pandemic restrictions. Back in 2020, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 24% of survey respondents had plans to celebrate in person, a percentage that increased to 43% in 2021.

So, what do Floridians have planned? Most — 56% — say they plan on cooking a holiday meal for Easter. Another 37% plan to attend church services in person, and 12% are set to view services virtually. Only 32% say they’re planning an Easter egg hunt, but that’s still up from only 24% in 2020.

The impact of inflation has affected shopping behavior, according to the NRF survey. Shoppers will be focusing on cost savings — 50% of holiday shoppers plan to purchase gifts at discount stores, while 41% will shop at department stores and 35% will purchase items online.

And shoppers won’t be putting all their eggs in one basket, with 42% of consumers planning to shop at another retailer if items are priced higher than expected at a store. Thirty-one percent said they will look for an alternate brand or color for the best deal.

Shoppers also have a sweet tooth this year, with candy as the top anticipated Easter purchase — 90% of respondents said they plan to buy candy, and 88% are set to make a food purchase. But they haven’t forgotten about Easter baskets, with 63% saying they’ll buy gifts, 49% saying they’ll get clothing and 48% spending money on decor.