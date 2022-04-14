April 14, 2022
New survey shows Floridians’ COVID-19 concern dropping
If COVID-19 precautions are lifted, will it trigger a mass migration? Image via AP.

Anne Geggis

The virus is now less of a concern than are the economy and immigration, but Floridians are eyeing the future warily, survey finds.

COVID-19 has slipped to the No. 3 position on the list of what Floridians are most concerned about, according to a University of South Florida (USF) survey. But most of the state’s residents remain on the lookout for a surge of cases in the months ahead.

The poll of 600 Floridians found that the virus is now less of a concern than the economy and immigration. That’s a drop from a January poll USF did that showed COVID-19 was the most pressing concern, as the omicron variant was raging.

In the poll’s newest version, nearly 27% of those surveyed rated the economy as the most important issue. Immigration was No. 2, listed as most important to nearly 10% surveyed. COVID-19 was the most pressing concern for 9%.

A large majority — 71% — agreed that “the worst is behind us” when it comes to COVID-19. More Republicans agreed with that sentiment than Democrats or independents. Among Republicans, 80% either somewhat agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, while the survey showed about 65% of Democrats and independents did.

Concern about what lies around the corner regarding the virus fell even more starkly along partisan lines.

Overall, 59% said they were very or somewhat concerned about a spring or summer resurgence. But among Democrats, nearly three-fourths said they were. Just 42% of Republicans fell into that category. Independents’ views more closely resembled that of Democrats, as 63% of independents said they were somewhat or very concerned about what the summer and spring might bring.

The survey was taken between March 31 and April 22. The results had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The survey also asked Floridians’ opinions on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic. A slim majority approved of his handling, 49.7% to 45.1%, but that’s within the margin of error.

Most felt strongly one way or another when it comes to DeSantis and COVID-19. While 49.7% approved overall, 33.7% indicated they felt that way “strongly” rather than “somewhat.” Though 45.1% disapproved, 33.3% felt that way “strongly,” the survey showed.

When respondents were asked about the state’s handling of the pandemic — not DeSantis’ — there was more agreement that Floridians were satisfied. Sixty percent indicated they were either “very” or “somewhat satisfied” with the state’s COVID-19 response. More than two-thirds of the respondents said the state has done as well or better than other states, the poll found.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    April 14, 2022 at 4:15 pm

    Send the midget Fauci to retirement and get rid of the mask mandates at airports and airplanes. Absolutely ridiculous.

    Reply

