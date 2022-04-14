Pat Gerard eclipses $150K benchmark in Pinellas County Commission re-election bid

Incumbent Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard raised $19,375 in March for her re-election campaign, keeping her on top in the fundraising race against Republican challenger Brian Scott.

Scott previously surpassed Gerard in December. But Gerard has held strong in her lead since January, now having amassed $151,675 between her campaign account and affiliated political committee, Friends of Pat Gerard.

After collecting $24,445 in March, topping Gerard, Scott’s total comes to $143,060 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Friends of Brian Scott.

The two have been neck-and-neck in fundraising since each entered the race.

Gerard’s campaign reported raising $13,625 in March from 53 donors, including four $1,000 donations from individuals and the political committee Engaged Florida. Her political committee collected $5,750 from five individual contributors in the same time frame.

Gerard’s campaign dished out $4,787, primarily on campaign consulting services. The remainder went to processing fees and postage. Her political committee only spent $90 last month, all on processing fees.

Scott’s campaign amassed $22,445 in March from 51 contributors, including 11 separate $1,000 contribtions from organizations like the Economic Freedom Committee, Birchwood Inn, Teak LLC and local restaurateur Frank Chivas. Friends of Alen Tomczak, the political committee affiliated with former Republican state House candidate Alen Tomczak, also donated $1,000 to Scott’s campaign.

Scott’s affiliated political committee raised $2,000 last month from one donor — SC Diesel Repairs Inc.



Scott’s campaign spent $3,462 in March on advertising, financial consulting services and processing fees. His political committee dished out $1,399 on consulting and treasurer services.

Gerard will go into the next finance period with $118,240 cash on hand, while Scott holds $108,646.

The race also includes Republican Debbie Buschman, the Lunch Pal coordinator for Pinellas County Schools. Buschman raised $1,645 in March from 13 individual contributors. She spent $1,012 on printing and marketing supplies.

District 2 is an at-large seat covering northwest Pinellas County, but it is voted on countywide.

For years, the GOP has been looking to retake the district after Gerard flipped the seat blue in 2014, replacing former Commissioner Norm Roche. Roche lost the Republican Primary that year to now-Sen. Ed Hooper, who lost to Gerard in the General Election.

The race will appear on the 2022 ballot. If no Democrat files to challenge Gerard, she will face the winner of the GOP Primary in November.