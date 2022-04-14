Kevin Hayslett raises $750K in first quarter for CD 13 campaign

Republican candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District Kevin Hayslett raised more than $750,000 in the first quarter of 2022, his campaign announced Thursday.

Hayslett, who launched his campaign at the end of January, had the largest quarterly haul among all CD 13 candidates since the 2022 campaign cycle began.

“I launched this campaign because we’re heading in the wrong direction and my community was in need of a leader who could provide strong, conservative leadership. I am truly humbled by the early support I have received,” Hayslett said in a statement.

“Inflation is at its highest in 40 years, prices are out of control, and Democrats are threatening our way of life. I will continue to prove to this community that I will fight on behalf of them in Congress, not join the career politicians in the D.C. swamp.”

Quarterly campaign finance reports are due April 15, but candidates are free to release their own information at any time. More details on spending and donors will be available once the full reports are released.

“In just about two months, Kevin has skyrocketed to a front-runner in this race, and has actually raised the money that will be needed to flip this seat from blue to red,” consultant Sam Oh said in a statement. “Voters are becoming aware that Kevin is the only candidate in the race that can help Republicans take back the House, and there is a clear shift in momentum his way.”

The CD 13 race is one of the most contentious and closely watched of the 2022 midterms. Candidates are running to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist as he runs for Governor.

Hayslett, a former prosecutor, faces a crowded GOP Primary, including nonprofit founder Audrey Henson, Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, Republican strategist Amanda Makki and Christine Quinn. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The Republican nominee will go on to face the winner of Democratic Primary, which includes state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner-Goolsby, as well as Eric Lynn, a former national security adviser under President Barack Obama.