April 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Magic Johnson, Simply Healthcare highlight importance of housing to health

Peter SchorschApril 20, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 4.20.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

State bans new admissions, readmissions at Naples nursing home

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Johnny Farias bets $50K loan on his campaign for HD 118

Magic Johnson, Simply Healthcare
'We need to make sure these great people who deserve safe homes can get a roof over their heads.'

Just days before his documentary is planned for release on Apple TV+, Earvin “Magic” Johnson is back in Florida with Simply Healthcare. At the Holden Heights Community Center in Orlando today, Johnson hosted a discussion on how important housing is to good health.

“On and off the court, I’ve seen how team effort can yield powerful results,” Johnson said. “It will take all of us working together to fight against housing instability and homelessness, especially for communities of color that are disproportionally affected by housing insecurity. Everyone deserves to live in a secure environment that will promote better health outcomes.”

Johnson serves as an ambassador of Simply Healthcare, a Florida managed health care plan that serves Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members in the state. Johnson can be seen often with the Simply team, promoting health and wellness in communities across the Sunshine State. Last November, he was in the state Capitol talking about mental health with teens. Today in Orlando, the focus was on achieving health equity through housing.

“The data is clear, those who face homelessness or housing instability often experience greater health challenges,” said Holly Prince, President of Simply. “Simply is committed to bringing state leaders and communities together to ensure Floridians have access to safe and affordable housing so they can live healthier, happier lives.”

Studies have identified a direct correlation between housing instability and increased medical and behavioral health problems. Communities of color are among those who suffer the most and disproportionately experience housing instability, homelessness and poorer health outcomes. Chris Durrance, Housing Program Manager at Simply, provided a presentation on Simply’s efforts to provide safe housing and achieve better health outcomes.

“Simply is doing their part,” Johnson said. “We’re all working to do our part. We’ve got to bring these organizations together to exchange ideas and information. We need to make sure these great people who deserve safe homes can get a roof over their heads.”

Housing circumstances contribute to health disparities, and they can have lasting impacts on the health and well-being of Floridians. According to a report published by the National Institutes of Health, there are four main factors when it comes to housing that may influence health: cost, conditions, consistency or stability, and the context of the neighborhood.

The event featured community partners Leeanne Sacino, Executive Director of Florida Coalition to End Homelessness and Brian Postlewait, COO of Orlando Continuum of Care.

“No one should have to live on the streets,” said Sacino. “Florida Coalition to End Homelessness is committed to helping those experiencing homelessness and working with other like-minded community partners to make significant progress on this issue.”

Postlewait added, “Today’s event was an encouraging depiction of how community leaders are teaming up to improve health equity by increasing access to housing.”

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDavid Acosta: For freedom's sake, Florida and Disney must make amends

nextState bans new admissions, readmissions at Naples nursing home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories