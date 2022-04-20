April 20, 2022
State bans new admissions, readmissions at Naples nursing home

Christine Jordan SextonApril 20, 20223min0

Empty bed and walker in bed room at retirement home
The state found 12% of the residents at the facility had pressure ulcers.

State health care regulators have banned a Naples nursing home accepting any new residents, or readmitting existing residents, into its facility after state regulators discovered more than 10% of the residents had developed pressure ulcers while living there.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller issued an emergency order regarding the nursing home on April 19.

According to the order, seven residents at the facility had pressure ulcers during the week of April 6. Those numbers come from the agency’s review of the facility’s records. “In each of these instances physician orders to treat the identified wounds had not been followed,” regulators wrote in their report.

As of April 6, there were 57 residents at the facility, which officially operates as 777 Ninth Street North Operations, LLC. That means 12% of the residents had pressure ulcers. The nursing home is licensed for up to 97 residents.

Nursing home residents have statutory rights, and among them is the right to live free from abuse and neglect and to be provided adequate and appropriate health care services.

“The respondent in this instance has failed to ensure these minimum requirements of law are being met,” the emergency order stated.

There was also an eighth resident who had an upper leg amputation, the agency report noted, after being admitted to the hospital Feb. 22 for a pressure ulcer. The documents indicated it was initially determined on Jan. 23 that the resident developed a pressure ulcer after a positioning device was applied to the resident’s “left lower extremity.”

A physician on Jan. 24 ordered a registered dietician consultation, vitamins and the use of a special mattress.

“There is no documentation that these orders were implemented or followed,” the emergency order noted.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

