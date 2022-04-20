David Acosta: For freedom’s sake, Florida and Disney must make amends

To achieve innovation and creativity in America today, visionaries must be empowered with the freedom they need to solve problems and create solutions to the common challenges we face as Americans.

This freedom is what led Walt Disney to build the Walt Disney World Resort at the heart of Florida, for he was granted the right to build a grand enterprise that promised to transform Florida’s economy and strengthen its place on the world stage.

After more than 50 years of operation, millions have visited Disney World from nearly every nation, and Florida’s place as a destination for families has been solidified with a record number of visitors coming to see Mickey Mouse every year.

Just last year Florida welcomed more than 122 million visitors to the state, a feat made possible through the economic policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the open nature of Florida’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney World being open and operational also helped attract visitors to the state, and allowed for Florida’s economy, particularly in Central Florida, to quickly recover and regain a strong footing after a tumultuous 2020.

It’s why Florida and Disney have long shared a good relationship with one another, for the success of one leads to the success of the other, and vice versa.

This success was made possible through agreements that understood the power of freedom and the benefits of limited government interference on businesses as creative and imaginative as The Walt Disney Co.

That is why Walt Disney himself negotiated for a special government district to be established for the land he owned in Central Florida, for he knew his grand vision would only be made possible if granted the assurances freedom needs to flourish.

That vision demanded grand scale and ambition and couldn’t be hindered by government intervention or onerous regulations.

It’s why the state agreed to establish the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special taxing and governing jurisdiction that granted Disney the right to powers and responsibilities traditionally reserved to government municipalities.

In the more than five decades since its inception, the district has been successful in achieving its intended purpose, which is to provide Disney with the favorable conditions it needs to develop and invest and expand its Florida resort.

That continued development, and the investments that make it possible, help strengthen Florida’s hand in the global economy and provides thousands of jobs to hardworking Floridians in Central Florida, and throughout the state.

As Florida competes with the likes of California and New York for business investments, it would be smart to address legitimate concerns the state has with The Walt Disney Co. through amicable and productive means.

There is no need to abolish a special district that has done nothing but provide favorable conditions for economic activity and continued job growth due to disagreement on political issues in Tallahassee.

The benefits of the special district and its continued role in supporting Florida’s largest private employer outweigh the disagreements present leadership in Disney and Tallahassee may have on contentious cultural issues that embroil great controversy regardless of what side they may be on.

It’s time for both sides to sit down, talk it out and make amends, for the state’s economic conditions and the competitiveness of our critical sectors greatly depend on the relationship Disney and Florida have with one another.

That relationship used to exemplify the promise of cooperation between business and government, and the progress that could be achieved when private business and government work together to deliver for the citizens of our country.

It’s time we focus on delivering for citizens once again and putting what truly matters first.

___

David Acosta is a master’s candidate in International Relations at Harvard and Climate Action Advocate.