Donald Trump speaks at Heritage Foundation gathering in Amelia Island, talks of ‘when we get back in’

Former President Donald Trump offered remarks in Amelia Island Thursday to a Heritage Foundation gathering.

Trump, the current frontrunner for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination, addressed the group’s annual leadership conference at the Ritz-Carlton resort.

Trump offered grim warnings about “the horror show policies” of the Joe Biden era and resultant opportunities for the conservative movement once given a “colossal mandate to save America.”

“We know freedom isn’t a gift from government. Freedom is a gift from God,” asserted Trump, describing conservative principles as “under attack by a radical left movement.”

“The greatest danger to our country is from within,” Trump said.

“Over the last 15 months, Americans have been horrified by the cascade of total disaster,” Trump said, describing inflationary pressures and illegal immigration “from over 140 different countries” through “the weakest border in history.”

“China no longer respects us. Iran no longer fears us. By their invasion of Ukraine, Russia showed how weak they think our leaders are,” Trump said, describing the world as “unsafe” in what is “the most dangerous period in our history.”

“Now the word ‘nuclear’ is being thrown around like it’s candy,” Trump said, insisting Russia would not have invaded Ukraine on his watch.

“Russia took Georgia under President Bush, Crimea under Obama,” Trump said. “They took nothing under me.”

“We have a leader now who is incapable of understanding what is happening,” Trump said of Biden. “These are very dangerous times.”

Trump said because of the Biden problems, “our opponents are fully and completely exposed.”

“So when we go back in, we can do it the right way and do what has to be done. Nobody can really criticize us very badly,” Trump said, with “socialism” and “wokeism” among the concepts “thrown into the ash heap of history.”

Trump touched on these and many topics, most of them familiar.

“I ran twice, I won twice, and we might have to do it again,” Trump contended, again claiming the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate and there was a need to “get to the bottom of what happened in 2020.”

He did not offer remarks on Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, who consistently polls as the leading alternative to Trump in the GOP among likely 2024 Primary voters.