Florida Sheriffs Association, Chris Sprowls to honor fallen officers Monday at Memorial Wall

The Florida Sheriffs Association is set to hold its annual memorial ceremony to honor officers who have died in the line of duty this Monday in Tallahassee.

The ceremony will feature state House Speaker Chris Sprowls, who will speak at the event. The FSA will also add the names of the fallen officers on to the Memorial Wall at the Florida Sheriffs Association Headquarters.

The FSA incorporated the granite Memorial Wall to honor sheriff’s officers who had fallen in the line of duty. It is a tribute to remember the sheriffs and deputies who have dedicated their lives to serve and protect Floridians. On the wall is an engraved verse: “Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friend.” -John 15:13.

The event will start at 1:30 p.m. outside of the Florida Sheriffs Association Headquarters.

The names added to the Memorial Wall include:

— St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Coby Seckinger| End of Watch: December 14, 2020

— Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Faison | End of Watch: January 2, 2021

— Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brian LaVigne | End of Watch: January 11, 2021

— Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacinto Navarro, Jr. | End of Watch: January 19, 2021

— Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Sergeant Louis Livatino | End of Watch: January 27, 2021

— Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jack Gwynes | End of Watch: February 3, 2021

— Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Magli | End of Watch: February 17, 2021

— Broward County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Shane Owens | End of Watch: March 27, 2021

— Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Captain Mark Elam | End of Watch: April 8, 2021

— Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Carlos Hernandez | End of Watch: April 11, 2021

— Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Craig Seijos | End of Watch: August 5, 2021

— Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Lonny Hempstead | End of Watch: August 10, 2021

— Leon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Nowak | End of Watch: August 12, 2021

— Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steven Mazzotta | End of Watch: August 16, 2021

— Pasco Sheriff’s Office Detective Raymond Williamson | End of Watch: August 16, 2021

— St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jody Hull, Jr. | End of Watch: August 21, 2021

— Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harry Cieszynski, Jr. | End of Watch: August 23, 2021

— Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Broadhead | End of Watch: August 23, 2021

— Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Douglas Clark | End of Watch: August 25, 2021

— Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Webb | End of Watch: August 25, 2021

— Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Paul Luciano | End of Watch: August 26, 2021

— Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clint Seagle | End of Watch: August 29, 2021

— Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Diaz | End of Watch: August 31, 2021

— Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tommy Breedlove | End of Watch: September 4, 2021

— Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Neau | End of Watch: September 5, 2021

— Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers | End of Watch: September 26, 2021

— Bay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Bruce | End of Watch: September 27, 2021

— Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Welge | End of Watch: October 21, 2021

— Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Francesco Celico | End of Watch: September 9, 2011

— Collier County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Steven Dodson | End of Watch: August 7, 2017