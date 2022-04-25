Revamped ‘Finding Nemo’ show coming back to Disney World

Disney World is bringing back an updated version of its popular Finding Nemo musical show this summer, another big step in the pandemic recovery.

“Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond!” debuts this summer, Disney announced recently, although the theme park company didn’t give a precise opening date.

It’s the re-imagined, updated version of “Finding Nemo — The Musical” which first began entertaining audiences in 2007. “Finding Nemo — The Musical” was an elaborate 40-minute show at Disney World that featured human performers with puppets and detailed sets that looked like you were underwater. Adapted from the popular movie, the theme park show had a long run until the pandemic struck in March 2020, closing the parks. Disney World has phased in the reopening and some live entertainment shows are among the last pieces to return to the theme parks.

It’s unclear how many Equity performers will get called back, but the show’s return is good news for the Actors’ Equity Association, a spokesman said Monday.

“Finding Nemo is a beloved destination at Animal Kingdom, a high-energy show where the Equity performers get to share their love for these characters with guests. The new version allows everyone to refresh that vision, and welcome back performers and guests to rediscover the joy with old friends,” said Russell Lehrer, Equity’s assistant Eastern regional director, in a statement.

The show will look different when it comes back this summer, according to details released on the Disney parks blog.

The shorter, 25-minute show will get a new script as the story catches up “with the group of fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in ‘Finding Nemo,’ who have made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute,” the Disney parks blog said.

Audiences will get to see new set pieces on stage. “We aren’t talking small set pieces either,” Disney said on the blog, “Be on the lookout for a 32-foot-long sunken submarine and a fish tank volcano standing nearly 15 feet tall.”

Another major visual change will be the update of a LED video wall which Disney said is “designed to visually extend the world created by the physical sets on stage.”

For fans of the original show, some beloved favorites will be back too.

Disney said many of the same songs and production numbers from “Finding Nemo — The Musical” will be included in the updated show. Disney also plans to keep incorporating live performers and puppets as it did before.

The Nemo-themed show isn’t the only fan-favorite musical production returning this summer after the pandemic. Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue returns on June 23 at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.