U.S. Sugar partners with the Teen Aircraft Factory of Manasota to support STEM learning

U.S. Sugar has announced a partnership agreement to support the Teen Aircraft Factory of Manasota and give a boost to STEM learning in the Sarasota and Bradenton region.

“Our state and nation’s future depends on today’s students developing the necessary skills to work in high tech jobs, such as those in the aerospace industry and agriculture,” said Brannan Thomas, U.S. Sugar’s Community Relations Manager, in a statement announcing the arrangement.

“U.S. Sugar is proud to support this exciting program that is providing our youth with invaluable lessons on building and repairing airplanes.”

The Teen Aircraft Factory seeks out teenagers in the region to help build two-seat airplanes with the help of experienced mentors. The group is part of a push to develop science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills among Florida’s students.

The free program is available to teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17. After the planes are built, the group sells them and uses the money to purchase kits to build new planes.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous support from U.S. Sugar, which has demonstrated over its 90-year history that it is committed to technology and innovation,” said Ric Romanoff, President of the Teen Aircraft Factory of Manasota.

“With this additional support, we are able to provide more teenagers the opportunity to hone their skills in science and technology. In turn, these skills may lead them to exciting careers in aviation or they may be drawn to related fields that also can utilize the skills they have mastered.”

The Teen Aircraft Factory program launched in 2013, with participants using the experience to spring into aviation careers, military service, college studies and other arenas.

“Our company is fully committed to helping students develop the skills they need to work in high-tech jobs,” Thomas added. “We appreciate everything the Teen Aircraft Factory of Manasota is doing to provide opportunities for our future leaders in aerospace and beyond.”