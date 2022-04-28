Disney announces full return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The Headless Horseman. The witchy Sanderson Sisters. And loads of candy.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is back.

Disney announced the full celebration is returning this year to Disney World following two years of cutbacks from the pandemic.

“As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more,” Disney said on its parks blog.

In 2020, Disney World canceled the Halloween party completely while the parks significantly limited attendance during the height of the pandemic. The Disney After Hours Boo Bash, a scaled-down version, returned last year but it was missing some of the fan favorites.

The announcement generated waves on social media Thursday.

This year’s special ticketed event runs 37 select nights from Aug. 12 through Halloween with prices running from $109 to $199 per person, depending on when you go. Tickets go on sale May 18, although some resort guests can purchase them earlier starting May 12, according to Disney. The party runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party gives Disney fans a spooky look at the Magic Kingdom with special entertainment, revamped rides and exclusive photo opportunities compared to what you ordinarily see at the parks during the day.

Some of the fan-favorite festivities include the Headless Horseman’s ride down Main Street, U.S.A to eerily announce Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade.

There’s plenty of nighttime entertainment too.

Coming back this year will be the Sanderson Sisters performing in the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle.

From “Nightmare Before Christmas,” the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, plays host to the party’s “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” Disney described the show as a “can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza (featuring) projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.”

Disney also planned to add more photo opportunities this year and will create Halloween overlays for the rides Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

And what’s Halloween without candy?

Party attendees can trick or treat throughout the Magic Kingdom.

“New this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design,” Disney said on the blog.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party may be purchased online or by calling 407-939-4240.