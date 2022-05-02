Anna Eskamani tests positive for COVID-19

State Rep. Anna Eskamani announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID19, my first time, and though I felt super crummy last night, my fever is now gone, and I’ll be back to normal soon,” the Orlando Democrat tweeted.

“Thank goodness for vaccines. I’m lucky because I have the privilege of working from home, so (I) won’t lose income. Not the case for many Americans.”

She used the diagnosis as an opportunity to encourage more people to get free COVID-19 vaccines — and remember the pandemic is ongoing.

“Please, folks get tested and continue to take care of yourself, your loved ones, and your community,” she said. “COVID-19 is not over, and we especially have to look out for folks who are immunocompromised and/or unable to get vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health last reported on COVID-19 infections on April 22. At that point, 20,860 people tested positive in the prior week. That was the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since February. The positivity rate for tests remained at 6.1%.

A total of 5,899,188 individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus first surfaced in Florida in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 15,471,714 have been vaccinated in Florida. A total of 59,335 individuals were vaccinated in the prior week, a drop-off after two weeks where more than 100,000 Floridians received the shot. That means 74% of Florida’s population older than age 5 has been vaccinated.

During the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, several state lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus, including Orlando Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that around 60% of Americans have likely been infected by the virus that causes COVID-19.

As of late April, about 73,830 Floridians died from COVID-19.