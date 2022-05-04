Personnel note: JMI promotes Logan Padgett to VP of communications, public affairs

The James Madison Institute announced Wednesday that it has promoted Logan Elizabeth Padgett to Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs.

Padgett has worked as JMI’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs since 2016, with her duties including the development of short and long-term communications strategies to promote the organization’s brand and advance its efforts.

In her new role, Padgett will continue to advance the priorities of JMI across all regions of the state, engage with policymakers and stakeholders, and help export Florida policy to other states.

“As JMI grows and expands our presence both in Florida and beyond, Logan’s contributions to the entire organization cannot be overstated. She’s been pivotal in our development over the past five years, and we would not be where we are without her,” JMI President and CEO Bob McClure said in a news release.

Padgett, a 2021 honoree in Florida Politics’ 30-Under-30 list of young influencers, previously worked as the state government relations manager for the Heartland Institute. There, her responsibilities included executing the organization’s outreach efforts.

She is an alumna of Florida State University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science and international affairs.

“Logan has become an integral part of our team and shown herself to be a capable leader in just a few short years at JMI. Her dedication, her character, and her focus on the mission has meant more for the Institute than just about anything I can think of,” JMI Vice President of Policy Sal Nuzzo said. “She never seeks the spotlight, and yet her expertise has meant that we are all better off. I can’t imagine life at JMI without her.”

In addition to announcing Padgett’s promotion, JMI said Wednesday that it plans to expand its communications and public affairs team in the coming months.