May 4, 2022
Bail bond agents on hook for transportation costs under new law
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/1/22-Rep. Patt Maney, R-Shalimar, answers questions on his bill (HB873) creating public records exemptions keeping the identification of people or entities that participate in State of Florida executions, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Christine Jordan Sexton

FLAPOL030122CH015
Bail bond agents can no longer drop off defendants in counties part of the same judicial circuit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that could reduce expenses for the state’s sheriffs by requiring bail bond agents to pick up more of the cost to transport a defendant back to the county where they were first arrested.

The measure (HB 381), sponsored by Rep. Patt Maney, who is an attorney and former Army general, tweaks state law and the definition of “jurisdiction” so that bail bond agents can no longer drop off defendants in counties that are part of the same judicial circuit and put the costs of transporting defendants and the sheriffs.

The House bill analysis, for example, noted that if someone is first arrested in Franklin County, released on bail, and is subsequently arrested in Duval County, which is in a separate judicial circuit than Franklin, the bail bond agent only is required to pay transportation costs to return the defendant to the closest county in the same judicial circuit as Franklin, which would be Jefferson County. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff would then be responsible for transporting the defendant back to Franklin.

While presenting the bill during the session, Maney said the legislation “changes the law in a very small way” but said it was something that could eventually save money for sheriffs who now have to pay to bring back defendants from other counties.

The legislation, which sailed through both the House and Senate unanimously, also clarifies that the bail bond agents would be responsible for absorbing ancillary costs such as prorated salaries of any law enforcement officer, mileage, vehicle expenses, meals, and (if necessary) overnight lodging.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

