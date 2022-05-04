Fraternal Order of Police backs Dean Black in HD 15

House District 15 candidate Dean Black has been on an endorsement roll this week; Wednesday, he added the Florida Fraternal Order of Police District 2.

“The Fraternal Order of Police have endorsed Dean Black and have admired his dedication to the citizens of District 15,” Florida FOP President Robert Jenkins said in a statement. “The Florida Fraternal Order of Police District 2 feels that he is the best choice for candidate.

“We believe that his dedication for serving his community will continue to be a beacon of inspiration for the men and women in law enforcement and his community. A safe community leads to a prosperous and safe future.”

The Duval County Republican Party Chairman is facing Yulee’s Emily Nunez in the HD 15 GOP Primary. Nunez had around $24,000 on hand in her campaign account at the beginning of April.

“From day one of this race I have been unequivocal about my support for law enforcement,” Black said in a statement. “A safe community is a prosperous community and defending our first responders will be a critical priority of mine in the Legislature. I have always been proud to ‘back the blue’ and to have the ‘blue’ back me with this endorsement is a true honor.”

According to his campaign finance reports, at the end of March, Black raised $85,670 in addition to his $100,000 campaign loan. True Conservatives, Black’s political committee, also had around $160,000 on hand as of March.

“No better choice than Dean Black to go to Tally & represent our police officers & the community,” FOP Lodge 5-30 tweeted Wednesday morning. “Dean truly understands the issues important to law enforcement & we know he will always be there for us if needed. We are proud to stand with him.”

Tammyette Thomas of Jacksonville is the only candidate who filed for the Democratic nomination.

Black recently announced an Amelia Island campaign fundraiser set for May 21 that has a host committee of much of Nassau County’s Republican establishment.