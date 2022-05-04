May 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fraternal Order of Police backs Dean Black in HD 15
Harvest time again for Dean Black.

Wes WolfeMay 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Bail bond agents on hook for transportation costs under new law

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Chet Stokes amasses nearly $260K in April for HD 16 bid

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

‘Always going the extra mile’: 11 Democratic Senators back Jason Pizzo for re-election

image3
It's Black's second notable endorsement announcement in a week.

House District 15 candidate Dean Black has been on an endorsement roll this week; Wednesday, he added the Florida Fraternal Order of Police District 2.

“The Fraternal Order of Police have endorsed Dean Black and have admired his dedication to the citizens of District 15,” Florida FOP President Robert Jenkins said in a statement. “The Florida Fraternal Order of Police District 2 feels that he is the best choice for candidate.

“We believe that his dedication for serving his community will continue to be a beacon of inspiration for the men and women in law enforcement and his community. A safe community leads to a prosperous and safe future.”

The Duval County Republican Party Chairman is facing Yulee’s Emily Nunez in the HD 15 GOP Primary. Nunez had around $24,000 on hand in her campaign account at the beginning of April.

“From day one of this race I have been unequivocal about my support for law enforcement, Black said in a statement. “A safe community is a prosperous community and defending our first responders will be a critical priority of mine in the Legislature. I have always been proud to ‘back the blue’ and to have the ‘blue’ back me with this endorsement is a true honor.”

According to his campaign finance reports, at the end of March, Black raised $85,670 in addition to his $100,000 campaign loan. True Conservatives, Black’s political committee, also had around $160,000 on hand as of March. 

No better choice than Dean Black to go to Tally & represent our police officers & the community,” FOP Lodge 5-30 tweeted Wednesday morning. Dean truly understands the issues important to law enforcement & we know he will always be there for us if needed. We are proud to stand with him.

Tammyette Thomas of Jacksonville is the only candidate who filed for the Democratic nomination.

Black recently announced an Amelia Island campaign fundraiser set for May 21 that has a host committee of much of Nassau County’s Republican establishment. 

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGreyhound racing nearing its end in the U.S. after long slide

nextRick Scott rebuts Joe Biden jibes about his 'ultra-MAGA agenda'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories