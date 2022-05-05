May 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis gets second look a juvenile expunction bill

Jason DelgadoMay 5, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Donald Trump endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade Commission

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Victims of Communism Day’ legislation on Gov. DeSantis’ desk for signature

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers send Gov. DeSantis gas tax relief, ‘Tool Time’ holiday in sweeping tax package

Juvenile-arrest
Lawmakers passed the measure two years in a row without a single downvote.

A bill offering Florida’s non-violent juvenile offenders a “second chance” arrived Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ desk.

The proposal (HB 195) would broaden a minor’s ability to expunge their arrest record in Florida and is considered among the more notable criminal justice reform efforts in decades.

Under the proposal, a juvenile may expunge felonies — except for forcible felonies — and multiple arrests. Forcible felonies include crimes such as murder, rape and kidnapping, among others.

State law currently limits expungement solely to minors who complete a diversion program after a first-time misdemeanor arrest.

Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith sponsored the bill. The House and Senate approved the measure unanimously in the 2022 Legislative Session.

This is a “one-time, straighten-up and fly right opportunity for youthful offenders in Florida,” Smith previously explained to lawmakers.

Notably, Thursday’s delivery marks DeSantis’ second look at the proposal. Lawmakers last year praised the measure without a single downvote. Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, vetoed the bill, citing public safety concerns.

“The unfettered ability to expunge serious felonies, including sexual battery, from a juvenile’s record may have negative impacts on public safety,” the veto letter said.

The forcible felony exception is the most significant distinction between this year’s proposal and the previous bill. The previous version did not explicitly bar the expunction of forcible felonies, though proponents note the odds of a judge providing a diversion pathway to a violent offender are slim to none.

“Otherwise the bill’s the same as last year,” Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry, the companion bill sponsor, explained in November.

More than 26,000 kids would benefit under the measure if signed into law, according to a staff analysis. Those offenders, proponents note, will enjoy better job and educational opportunities without an arrest record.

“They would be able to look that college recruiter, that military recruiter in the eye, or that employer, and say that they have never been arrested for a crime,” Smith said in committee.

Smith and Perry have sponsored the proposal over multiple legislative sessions. Florida Juvenile Justice Association Executive Director Christian Minor helped author the bill four years ago.

“This is a monumental piece of workforce development legislation that strikes a balance between public safety and providing kids with second chances to overcome their mistakes,” Minor said after the bill’s passage.

If signed by DeSantis, the bill will go into effect July 1.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill guarding police GPS data reaches Gov. DeSantis’ desk

nextLawmakers send Gov. DeSantis gas tax relief, 'Tool Time' holiday in sweeping tax package

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more