Ashley Moody, GOP AGs seek to squash ‘authoritarian’ disinfo board

Attorney General Ashley Moody was joined Thursday by a coalition of Republican AGs who signed a letter calling on the Department of Homeland Security to terminate what she called an “authoritarian” initiative by the Department of Homeland Security.

“Unless you turn back now and disband this Orwellian Disinformation Governance Board immediately,” the GOP attorneys general assert they “will have no choice but to consider judicial remedies to protect the rights of their citizens.”

In a statement heralding the letter, Moody held to the metaphor of the letter and many other Republicans in recent days, comparing the DHS department to the George Orwell dystopian fantasy “1984.”

“President (Joe) Biden is attempting to confuse and distort legitimate criticism and the perspective of American citizens. This authoritarian maneuver could be straight out of the novel 1984 and should frighten Americans of all political persuasions,” Moody asserted.

The letter, sent from the office of Virginia AG Jason Miyares, raises concerns that have predominated on the right about the board’s “chilling effect on free speech,” the lack of overt statutory authority to create such an entity, and of its chief administrator, Wilson Center disinformation fellow Nina Jankowicz, described sarcastically as the “Mary Poppins of disinformation.”

Moody had discussed the disinformation board earlier Thursday afternoon in an interview on the Fox News Channel.

She swatted at the White House: “If you look at what’s happening under this administration, the American people understand the truth. They’re incompetent and ill-purposed.”

The AG also depicted Jankowicz as a functionary for the Biden administration.

“They just want someone that’s going to come in and start pushing out information that is misleading … false,” Moody said on America Reports.

Moody’s moves on this issue come days after the Governor suggested some action was imminent.

“You cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week. “We’re not going to let Biden get away with this one. We will be fighting back.”

Read the letter to Sec. Mayorkas here.