May 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 5.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsMay 5, 202211min0

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Ashley Moody, GOP AGs seek to squash ‘authoritarian’ disinfo board

Headlines

Tampa was told it was under federal investigation at the end of 2021. The City Council just found out

FederalHeadlines

Charlie Crist offers up federal solution for homeowners insurance reform

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS 3.20
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

You reap what you sow, the saying goes.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is hoping Floridians take advantage of a new program her office is launching to sow some seeds — and maybe reap some positivity.

The Unity Gardens Initiative was launched last month to promote community gardens, a collaborative effort where neighbors share the responsibilities and the harvest of a communal vegetable garden. The hope is collective labor will foster bonds among those willing to get their hands dirty.

On Thursday, Fried announced that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will make it easier for Floridians to get their gardens off the ground — or into it — by distributing free seed packets through the University of Florida’s Institute of Food And Agricultural Sciences.

In total, 59 IFAS offices will serve as local pickup spots. Eggplant, corn, sweet peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, and three different varieties of tomato seeds will be available as will an IFAS Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide.

“Food brings us together, and its production can bring our communities together,” Fried said. “Now, more than ever, we need to work together and encourage positive civic engagement — and these gardens are a great way to do that while growing healthy foods.”

A list of participating IFAS offices, scattered in counties across the state, is available online.

Evening Reads

Abortion’s last stand in the south: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida” via Laura C. Morel of Reveal News

Florida no longer a haven for abortion access: ‘We cannot rest on any amount of protection that exists today’” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Democrats aim to use abortion rights to jolt state legislative races” via Blake Hounshell of The Washington Post

Abortion has been treated as a fringe issue by Democrats for decades. This is the result.” via Anna North of Vox

The Great Rage” via Quinta Jurecic of The Atlantic

Supreme Court decision may hinder access to IVF, a revolutionary fertility tool of the Roe era” via Michael Wilner of McClatchy

Florida Republicans won’t let go of Disney’s campaign cash” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida

Ron DeSantis bests Joe Biden by 11 points in prospective poll of 2024” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Why Republicans are attacking Disney for ‘grooming’ on LGBTQ rights” via Michael Feola of The Washington Post

Ashley Moody announces Walgreens settles for $680M, concluding ‘historic’ opioid litigation in Florida” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

Floridians may get to carry guns without a permit. How would it affect them and Disney?” via Steven Lemongello and Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

Abortion pills stand to become the next battleground in a post-Roe America” via Pam Belluck and Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times

Your phone could reveal if you’ve had an abortion” via Geoffrey A. Fowler and Tatum Hunter of The Washington Post

The media fell for ‘pro-life’ rhetoric — and helped create this mess” via Margaret Sullivan of The Washington Post

Memories of pre-Roe America, from people who were there” via Anne Branigin and Rachel Hatzipanagos of The Washington Post

‘This is wholesale neglect’: Broward schools let elevator maintenance slide for years” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“As a prosecutor and as a judge, seeing the devastation firsthand I resigned (myself) to be an active player and make sure that redress was afforded to our state and our citizens. I now stand before you today to say we have successfully accomplished this mission.”

— Attorney General Ashley Moody, announcing a $680 million settlement with Walgreens.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist offers up federal solution for homeowners insurance reform

nextTampa was told it was under federal investigation at the end of 2021. The City Council just found out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more