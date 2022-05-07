Charlie Crist praises extension of Employment Authorization Permits for asylum seekers

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is applauding the recent decision by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) to automatically extend Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) from 180 days to 540 days.

The change, which hopes to prevent individuals from being forced to leave their jobs because of long delays in the USCIS processing, is a temporary fix for asylum seekers who faced lost employment, according to Forbes. Due to the backlog, many asylum seekers, especially Venezuelans, lost their jobs.

The new rule, enacted on May 4, comes after Crist and the Florida Democratic Congressional Delegation sent a letter to USCIS requesting an increase in the automatic extension of EADs from 180 to 360 days.

“I am grateful that USCIS is acting now to save the jobs of thousands of Venezuelan asylum seekers and others who are giving back to our country and helping to keep our economy moving forward,” the St. Petersburg Democrat said in a statement. “Jobs provide essential stability for asylum seekers waiting for a decision in their case. For the families in Florida that fled persecution and violence, the thought that they would lose their jobs despite meeting their end of the bargain is heartbreaking. This move will help pending applicants avoid that tragedy and provide for themselves and their families in the Sunshine State.”

According to Forbes, there’s an estimated 1.5 million pending requests for work permits. As a result, people are losing work authorization as employers remain desperate to fill jobs.

The letter sent by the Florida Democratic Congressional Delegation noted that a significant number of asylum seekers are immigrants from Venezuela and Haiti, “fleeing political persecution and intense socioeconomic instability.”

“Unfortunately, many of their EAD’s expire before USCIS can process their renewal application, even after the automatic 180-day extension. Our offices have numerous cases of individuals who have applied for their renewals in a timely manner but have already lost or will lose their jobs because their renewal has not been processed by USCIS. Without an EAD, asylum seekers can neither work nor maintain important identification documents,” the letter states.